Solo travel is an empowering experience, offering freedom, self-discovery, and adventure. However, for women, safety and comfort are top priorities when choosing a destination. Whether you’re a first-time solo traveler or an experienced explorer, here’s a guide to some of the best destinations for women traveling alone and essential safety tips.

Top Destinations for Solo Female Travellers

1. Japan

Japan is one of the safest countries in the world, making it an ideal destination for solo female travelers. Cities like Tokyo and Kyoto offer a mix of modern and traditional culture, efficient public transport, and friendly locals. Japan’s low crime rate and women-only accommodations add to the sense of security.

2. Iceland

For nature lovers, Iceland is a dream destination. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, northern lights, and friendly locals, the country is extremely safe for solo travelers. Whether you’re exploring Reykjavik or hiking in the Golden Circle, you’ll find a welcoming and secure environment.

3. New Zealand

With its stunning scenery, adventure activities, and warm hospitality, New Zealand is a favorite for solo travelers. The country has a strong tourism infrastructure, and the locals are helpful. Road-tripping across New Zealand is an unforgettable experience, with safe hostels and B&Bs available for solo women.

4. Portugal

Portugal offers a mix of history, culture, and beautiful coastlines. Cities like Lisbon and Porto are vibrant yet safe, and the country is known for its welcoming atmosphere. Public transport is reliable, and the country’s slow-paced lifestyle makes it easy to relax and explore.

5. Canada

With its friendly locals, clean cities, and stunning national parks, Canada is perfect for solo female travelers. Cities like Vancouver and Toronto are diverse and safe, and the natural beauty of places like Banff National Park offers great solo adventures.

6. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a great destination for women looking for wellness retreats, beaches, and cultural experiences. The island is known for its affordable stays, yoga retreats, and friendly community of travelers. Ubud, in particular, is a haven for solo travelers seeking peace and adventure.

7. Switzerland

For solo travelers who love mountains, Switzerland is an excellent choice. The country has excellent public transport, stunning alpine views, and a reputation for being one of the safest places in the world. Cities like Zurich and Lucerne are great starting points for a solo Swiss adventure.

Safety Tips for Solo Female Travellers

1. Research Your Destination

Before visiting a new place, research local customs, transportation, and safety concerns. Understanding cultural expectations can help you avoid uncomfortable situations.

2. Stay in Safe Accommodations

Opt for well-reviewed hotels, hostels, or Airbnb rentals. Many cities offer women-only hostels or floors in hotels, providing extra security.

3. Keep Valuables Secure

Use anti-theft backpacks or money belts to protect your belongings. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and keep copies of important documents.

4. Share Your Itinerary

Let family or friends know your travel plans, including accommodation details and expected check-ins. Apps like Google Maps location sharing can provide extra security.

5. Trust Your Instincts

If a situation feels unsafe, leave immediately. Confidence and awareness are key—avoid distractions like excessive phone use in public places.

6. Dress According to Local Customs

Respect local dress codes, especially in conservative countries, to avoid unwanted attention. Researching cultural norms beforehand helps in blending in.

7. Use Safe Transportation

Opt for licensed taxis, ride-sharing services, or public transport. Avoid traveling alone at night in unfamiliar areas, and always sit near the driver or in women-only train compartments when available.

8. Stay Connected

Carry a local SIM card or portable Wi-Fi device to ensure you have internet access. Apps like Google Translate and offline maps can be helpful in unfamiliar places.

9. Join Group Activities

Solo travel doesn’t mean being alone all the time. Join walking tours, workshops, or group activities to meet other travelers and locals in a safe environment.

10. Learn Basic Self-Defense

Taking a self-defense class before traveling can boost confidence. Carrying a whistle, personal alarm, or pepper spray (if allowed) can also add an extra layer of security.