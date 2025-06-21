Motherhood is a beautiful journey, but it often comes with stress, sleepless nights, and a packed schedule that leaves little room for self-care. Amidst the hustle, even 15–20 minutes of yoga can provide a much-needed mental reset and physical release.

Here are five calming yoga poses that help mothers recharge their energy, reduce anxiety, and find peace in the present moment:-

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

The ultimate rest and release pose.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor, big toes touching, and knees spread wide.

Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the mat.

Let your forehead rest on the floor.

Breathe deeply and stay here for 1–3 minutes.

Benefits:

This pose gently stretches the back, hips, and thighs, while calming the mind and relieving fatigue and tension.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Move with your breath to release tension and stiffness.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Inhale, drop your belly, lift your chest and tailbone (Cow Pose).

Exhale, round your spine, tuck your chin and tailbone (Cat Pose).

Repeat this flow for 8–10 breaths.

Benefits:

This gentle movement improves spinal flexibility, eases lower back pain, and helps sync breath with movement—a great way to ground yourself.

3. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Perfect for tired legs and drained energy.

How to do it:

Sit sideways next to a wall.

Lie back and swing your legs up the wall, forming an L shape.

Place a folded blanket under your hips for support if needed.

Close your eyes and stay here for 5–10 minutes.

Benefits:

This restorative pose improves blood circulation, reduces swelling in feet and legs, and triggers the parasympathetic nervous system for deep relaxation.

4. Reclining Butterfly Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

A heart-opening posture to nurture and unwind.

How to do it:

Lie on your back.

Bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees fall out to the sides.

Place cushions under your knees if needed for support.

Rest your hands on your belly or heart.

Breathe slowly for 3–5 minutes.

Benefits:

This pose gently opens the hips and chest, helping to ease emotional stress and physical fatigue—especially healing for postpartum mothers.

5. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

A grounding stretch for the body and mind.

How to do it:

Sit with legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale, lengthen your spine.

Exhale, fold forward from your hips, reaching toward your feet.

Keep your back straight and hold for 1–2 minutes.

Benefits:

It calms the nervous system, stretches the spine and hamstrings, and offers a deep sense of inward focus and calm.

Being a mom is a full-time role, but so is taking care of your well-being. Incorporating even a few of these poses into your daily or weekly routine can make a big difference in your physical energy and emotional balance. Roll out your mat, breathe deeply, and remember—taking care of yourself is one of the best gifts you can give your family.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)