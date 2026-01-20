Advertisement
IRCTC TOUR PACKAGE

IRCTC Announces 2026 Religious Tour Package Covering Ayodhya, Jagannath Puri And More At Affordable Rates

IRCTC’s 2026 tour package offers an affordable and well-planned spiritual journey from Ayodhya to Jagannath Puri, covering multiple sacred destinations. The package includes train travel, meals, sightseeing, and comfortable accommodation options.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC continues to roll out exciting travel packages for devotees and travellers across India.
  • The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced a special religious tour package that covers several major pilgrimage destinations.
  • With this thoughtfully curated tour package, IRCTC makes it easier for devotees to visit some of India’s most revered spiritual destinations in a single journey.
IRCTC Announces 2026 Religious Tour Package Covering Ayodhya, Jagannath Puri And More At Affordable Rates(Pic Credit: Freepik and Jagannath Temple)

IRCTC continues to roll out exciting travel packages for devotees and travellers across India. This time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced a special religious tour package that covers several major pilgrimage destinations, making it a perfect choice for spiritual travellers looking for a comfortable and budget-friendly journey.

This well-planned tour will take passengers to Gaya, Puri (Jagannath Dham), Konark, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, and Ayodhya - all in one trip.

Tour Duration and Travel Dates

The 10-days, 09-night tour package will begin on February 5, 2026, and conclude on February 14, 2026. The journey will be conducted via the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, offering a smooth and organised travel experience.

Destinations Covered in the IRCTC Package

The tour will start from Agra Cantt Railway Station and include visits to several important religious and cultural landmarks, such as:

Vishnupad Temple, Gaya

Jagannath Temple, Puri

Sun Temple, Konark

Gangasagar, Kolkata

Baidyanath Dham, Jasidih

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Shri Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya

This package is ideal for devotees who wish to cover multiple sacred destinations in a single, well-organised journey.

Seat Availability by Class

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will have a total of 767 berths, divided across different classes:

Second AC (2AC): 49 seats

Third AC (3AC): 70 seats

Sleeper Class: 648 seats

Passengers can choose their preferred class based on comfort and budget.

What’s Included in the Package

The IRCTC tour package offers a comprehensive travel experience, including:

Train travel in Sleeper, Third AC, or Second AC

Daily breakfast, lunch, and vegetarian dinner

Local sightseeing using AC and Non-AC buses

Organised transfers and guided excursions at destinations

Package Cost Details

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing based on accommodation class:

Economy (Sleeper Class):
₹19,110 per adult | ₹17,950 per child (5–11 years)

Standard (Third AC):
₹31,720 per adult | ₹30,360 per child (5–11 years)

Comfort (Second AC):
₹41,980 per adult | ₹40,350 per child (5–11 years)

How to Book the IRCTC Tour Package

Interested travellers can book this pilgrimage tour online through the official IRCTC Tourism website at www.irctctourism.com

IRCTC also offers the option to book the package on EMI, with payment plans available through several public and private banks listed on the portal.

With this thoughtfully curated tour package, IRCTC makes it easier for devotees to visit some of India’s most revered spiritual destinations in a single journey. Combining comfort, affordability, and seamless planning, this Ayodhya-to-Jagannath Puri tour is a great option for anyone seeking a meaningful and hassle-free pilgrimage experience in 2026.

