Baba Vanga, a renowned Bulgarian psychic often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' is known for her predictions that have sparked widespread debate in both the media and online platforms. Many of her prophecies have proven accurate over time, and she made several predictions about the future, including for the year 2025. Before her passing in 1996, Baba Vanga had foreseen significant events such as the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana’s death, and China's rise.

Among her 2025 predictions were “devastating earthquakes,” and the current Myanmar earthquake, which has claimed over 1,700 lives, has reignited interest in her other forecasts for that year. These include the possibility of a war in Europe, a global economic catastrophe, and the beginning of humanity’s downfall in 2025. As reported by The New York Post, Vanga’s predictions also suggest that the downfall of humanity will commence in 2025, with the world ultimately ending in 5079, according to various sources.

Here's the timeline for humanity's inevitable collapse according to Baba Vanga:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will severely impact the continent's population.

2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy resource.

2033: The melting of the polar ice caps will cause significant rises in global sea levels.

2076: Communism will spread across multiple nations worldwide.

2130: Humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A widespread drought will severely impact large parts of the planet.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilisation.

3797: Humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)