Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882898https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/is-baba-vanga-s-2025-vision-coming-true-heres-one-more-shocking-prediction-for-the-year-5079-2882898.html
NewsLifestyle
BABA VANGA PREDICTIONS 2025

Is Baba Vanga’s 2025 Vision Coming True? Here's One More Shocking Prediction For The Year 5079

As the death toll from the recent earthquake in Myanmar surpasses 1,700, attention has shifted to the 2025 prophecies of Baba Vanga.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Baba Vanga’s 2025 Vision Coming True? Here's One More Shocking Prediction For The Year 5079 File Photo

Baba Vanga, a renowned Bulgarian psychic often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' is known for her predictions that have sparked widespread debate in both the media and online platforms. Many of her prophecies have proven accurate over time, and she made several predictions about the future, including for the year 2025. Before her passing in 1996, Baba Vanga had foreseen significant events such as the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana’s death, and China's rise.

Among her 2025 predictions were “devastating earthquakes,” and the current Myanmar earthquake, which has claimed over 1,700 lives, has reignited interest in her other forecasts for that year. These include the possibility of a war in Europe, a global economic catastrophe, and the beginning of humanity’s downfall in 2025. As reported by The New York Post, Vanga’s predictions also suggest that the downfall of humanity will commence in 2025, with the world ultimately ending in 5079, according to various sources.

Here's the timeline for humanity's inevitable collapse according to Baba Vanga:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will severely impact the continent's population.

2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy resource.

2033: The melting of the polar ice caps will cause significant rises in global sea levels.

2076: Communism will spread across multiple nations worldwide.

2130: Humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A widespread drought will severely impact large parts of the planet.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilisation.

3797: Humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK