Is Ghee Good Or Bad For Your Heart? Here’s The Real Truth

For centuries, ghee has been at the heart of Indian kitchens celebrated not just as a cooking ingredient, but as a source of nourishment, strength, and purity. Long before the world discovered “superfoods,” India had already been using one. From Ayurvedic healing to festive meals, ghee has held a sacred place in our culture, symbolising health and wholesomeness in every spoonful.

Today, as global food trends shift toward authenticity and natural nutrition, ghee is rightfully reclaiming its place as a timeless superfood. The same golden ingredient that once filled our grandmothers’ kitchens is now being recognised worldwide for its balanced nutrition and long-term health benefits.

Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods shares the truth about ghee and how it's connected to heart health. When it comes to heart health and overall wellness, moderation and mindfulness are key and ghee naturally fits that philosophy. Rich in healthy fats that are easily absorbed by the body, it provides sustained energy, supports digestion, and enhances nutrient absorption. Ghee also contains short- and medium-chain fatty acids, which help support metabolism, along with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K that contribute to vitality and cellular health.

Unlike many modern oils that undergo intense refining, pure ghee remains natural and stable even at high temperatures, making it one of the most reliable fats for Indian cooking. It not only enhances flavours but also adds depth and warmth to food, making meals both nutritious and comforting.

What makes ghee truly remarkable is its adaptability an ancient ingredient that feels just as relevant in today’s fast-paced world. Nutritionists, chefs, and health-conscious consumers are rediscovering its benefits, validating what our ancestors always knew: that ghee, when used wisely, can support heart health and overall well-being.

From bulletproof coffee to wellness recipes across the world, ghee has transcended borders as a global symbol of nourishment and natural goodness. Yet, at its core, it remains what it always was a simple, wholesome, and trusted part of every Indian household.

As food trends continue to evolve, one truth stays constant: the healthiest choices are often the ones rooted in tradition. Ghee isn’t a passing fad it’s a legacy. A golden reminder that good health, much like good taste, begins at home.

