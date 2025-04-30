Is Sedentary Lifestyle Linked To Fatty Liver Disease? Expert Advice On MASLD

In modern society, a sedentary lifestyle has become increasingly prevalent, characterized by prolonged periods of sitting, minimal physical activity, and high screen time. While the detrimental effects of this lifestyle on cardiovascular health and metabolic disorders like diabetes are well-established, its significant association with Metabolic dysfunction associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) is gaining increasing recognition within the medical community. Spokesperson Dr Srujan Kumar Dasyam, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist, KIMS Hospital Hyderabad shares tips with us on how to improve liver health:

MASLD is a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver of individuals who consume little to no alcohol. It's a spectrum of conditions, ranging from simple steatosis (fatty liver) to Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), which involves inflammation and liver cell damage, potentially leading to fibrosis, end stage liver disease called Cirhhosis and even liver cancer/Hepatocellular carcinoma.

Several possible connections elucidate how a sedentary lifestyle contributes to the development and progression of MASLD.

Firstly, reduced physical activity leads to decreased energy expenditure. This can result in a positive energy balance, where excess calories are stored as fat, including in the liver. As highlighted by Johns Hopkins Medicine, obesity and excess body weight, particularly abdominal fat, are significant risk factors for MASLD.

Secondly, a sedentary lifestyle is often associated with metabolic dysfunction. According to the Mayo Clinic, insulin resistance, a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, is strongly linked to MASLD. Lack of physical activity can exacerbate insulin resistance, leading to increased fat storage in the liver. Furthermore, sedentary behavior can negatively impact lipid metabolism, resulting in elevated levels of triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, further contributing to hepatic steatosis.

Moreover, chronic low-grade inflammation, often seen in individuals with sedentary habits and obesity, may play a crucial role in the progression from simple fatty liver to NASH. Adipose tissue, especially visceral fat that accumulates with inactivity, releases pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can promote liver inflammation and damage.

Advice for Patients to Improve Liver Health:

For patients with or at risk of MASLD, adopting a more active lifestyle is paramount. Here are some practical steps:

* Incorporate Regular Physical Activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling. Even shorter bursts of activity throughout the day can be beneficial. Johns Hopkins Medicine emphasizes that lifestyle changes, including weight loss through diet and exercise, are crucial for managing MASLD.

* Reduce Sedentary Time: Break up long periods of sitting with short walks or standing breaks every 30 minutes. Consider incorporating standing desks or active workstations.

* Adopt a Healthy Diet: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit the intake of saturated and trans fats, processed foods, and sugary drinks.

* Gradual Weight Loss: If overweight or obese, aim for gradual and sustainable weight loss, typically 1-2 pounds per week. Losing even 5-10% of body weight can significantly improve liver health.

* Manage Underlying Conditions: Effectively manage conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, as these are closely linked to NAFLD.

By understanding the detrimental impact of a sedentary lifestyle on liver health and implementing these lifestyle adjustments, patients can take proactive steps towards improving their liver health and reducing the risk of NAFLD progression.

Regular consultation with healthcare professionals is essential for personalized advice and monitoring.