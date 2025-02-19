Is There Any Benefit Of Waking Up Early Morning? Know What British Study Says About This

Elders have been advising children to wake up early for years. But in today's time most people do not understand the value of this advice. After the advent of smartphones, sleeping late has become an important part of the lifestyle.

In such a situation, a recent study has revealed the truth about the benefits of waking up early in the morning. According to this, people who wake up early in the morning feel more connected to themselves, which helps in improving their mental condition. Along with this, these people are less prone to mental disorders like depression, anxiety.

What is study?

The study was published in the British Medical Journal Metal Health . The study, conducted by University College London, analyzed data from 12 surveys over two years (March 2020 to March 2022) from 49,218 respondents.

Improve mental health in the morning

According to the study, mental health increased in the morning. People reported more satisfaction in life, happiness and fewer symptoms of depression. In the morning, people feel more motivated. This proves that a positive morning routine can make the whole day better.

What is the reason behind the benefits?

Although this study did not examine the reasons behind these results, it is likely that improved mental health in the morning may be due to a number of factors such as increased sunlight, better sleep quality, and renewed motivation and purpose.