Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Check Must- Visit Places To Visit In Puri

Nestled on Odisha’s Bay of Bengal coast, Puri is a captivating blend of spiritual devotion, golden beaches, vibrant handicrafts, and nearby heritage marvels. Here's your ultimate guide to the must-visit places in and around this enchanting pilgrimage city.

1. Jagannath Temple

This 12th-century temple is Puri’s spiritual centerpiece—one of Hinduism’s revered Char Dhams. Known for its unique wooden idols and the spectacular Rath Yatra festival, it draws millions yearly. Architecturally stunning in the Kalinga style, it’s a living symbol of Odia devotion

2. Swargadwar Beach

Translating to “Gateway to Heaven,” this nearby beach holds immense religious importance. Pilgrims believe a dip here leads to moksha. Enjoy serene walks along the shore and witness captivating sunsets

3. Puri Beach

Stretching along the Bay of Bengal, this golden-sand beach buzzes with life. From parasailing and refreshing sea breezes to mesmerizing sunrises and sand art, it's perfect for leisure and fun

4. Gundicha Temple

Known as the “Garden House of Jagannath,” this temple is the Rath Yatra’s destination, located about 3 km from the main temple. The beautifully landscaped grounds offer serene moments away from the city bustle

5. Narendra Tank

A sacred water body near the temple complex with multiple ghats and temples around it; it is the tranquil setting for the annual Chandana Yatra festival