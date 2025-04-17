Japenese Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki Predicts Massive Tsunami In July 2025, Earlier Predicted COVID- 19 Pandemic

The first few months of 2025 have already seen severe natural disasters around the world — from raging wildfires in Los Angeles to a deadly earthquake striking between Thailand and Myanmar. These events have caused hundreds of deaths and millions of dollars in damage. Amid these calamities, eerie prophecies have resurfaced, including those by famous mystics like Baba Vanga and Nostradamus. Now, a new and alarming prediction from Japan’s very own “Baba Vanga” has sparked widespread concern.

Who is Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’?

Known as the "Japanese Baba Vanga," Ryo Tatsuki is a manga artist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant who illustrates her visions in comic form. She’s gained attention for allegedly predicting major disasters, and according to her, another catastrophic event is on the horizon — just months away.

Ryo Tatsuki’s July 2025 Prediction: A Giant Tsunami

Tatsuki has predicted a massive tsunami striking in July 2025, resulting from an underwater volcanic eruption that would cause the ocean south of Japan to appear as if it's "boiling." Her vision includes large bubbles rising in the water, impacting a diamond-shaped zone that includes Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. She warns that this tsunami could be even more destructive than the 2011 disaster.

These revelations are drawn from her manga The Future I Saw, which gained notoriety after some of her earlier predictions — including the 1995 Kobe earthquake and the March 11, 2011 tsunami — were believed to have come true, even down to specific dates.

According to her writings, if the mega-tsunami does strike as she envisions, countries like the Philippines, Taiwan, and Indonesia could face catastrophic destruction. The scale of the tsunami in her vision surpasses any natural disaster Japan has experienced so far.

Rising Panic on Social Media

Tatsuki’s frightening prophecy has recently gone viral, stirring panic online. Many are debating its authenticity, while others argue that her past accuracy shouldn’t be ignored. Whether or not the prediction will come true remains to be seen, but this has served as a stark reminder that preparation and awareness are essential. It might be wise for communities in the forecasted danger zones to take precautionary measures, especially considering how eerily accurate her past predictions have seemed.