keep-this-under-your-pillow-at-night-and-watch-your-luck-change

Sleep not only relaxes our body but also serves as a means of mental peace and energy rejuvenation. The quality of our sleep depends on many factors—like the arrangement of the bed, bedtime, environment, and even the things kept under the pillow.
In India, there has been a centuries-old tradition of placing specific items under the pillow. It is believed that these items ward off negative energy, prevent bad dreams, and may even attract wealth and prosperity. In this article, we’ll tell you what items you can keep under your pillow while sleeping and the significance behind each.
1. Religious Scriptures or Paper with Sacred Mantras
Many people place religious texts such as verses from the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, or paper inscribed with mantras under their pillows.
Benefits:
- Brings mental peace
- Drives away negative energy
- Feel the blessings of deities in dreams
- Relief from fear and nightmares
Tip: Write seed mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" or "Om Hreem Kleem Shreem" on paper, wrap it in red cloth, and keep it under your pillow.
2. Clove and Cardamom
Both Ayurveda and Vastu Shastra consider clove and cardamom to be auspicious and medicinal.
Benefits:
- Calms the mind
- Protects from negative forces
- Helps with deeper sleep
- Enhances love and harmony in relationships
Tip: Place 2 cloves and 1 green cardamom in a small container and keep it under your pillow. Replace every 7 days.
3. Lemon or Alum (Fitkari)
In Tantric traditions, lemon and alum are believed to remove the evil eye and negative energy.
Benefits:
- Protection from nightmares
- Shields from black magic and ill intentions
- Improves sleep quality
- Promotes a light and refreshed feeling
Tip: Place a lemon or a small piece of alum under your pillow at night. In the morning, dispose of it in flowing water.
4. Copper or Silver Coin
Copper and silver are seen as symbols of wealth and are believed to balance energy.
Benefits:
- Eases financial troubles
- Attracts blessings of Goddess Lakshmi
- Boosts confidence and decision-making
- Purifies the home environment
Tip: Take an old copper or silver coin, wrap it in yellow or white cloth, and keep it under your pillow.
5. Camphor (Kapoor)
Though used in religious rituals, camphor also benefits sleep and mental well-being.
Benefits:
- Destroys negative energy
- Relieves anxiety and stress
- Helps with respiratory issues
- Purifies the atmosphere
Tip: Place a small piece of camphor under your pillow. If the fragrance is strong, wrap it in cloth.
6. A Clove of Garlic
Traditional beliefs hold that garlic possesses strong healing and energetic properties.
Benefits:
- Protects from nightmares
- Prevents negative energy from entering the room
- Eases unexplained fear
- Especially helpful for children
Tip: Peel one clove of garlic, wrap it in a white handkerchief, and place it under the pillow.
7. Positive Affirmation Written in Blue Ink
If you're plagued by negative thoughts or mental unrest, this method is helpful even from a psychological point of view.
Benefits:
- Improves self-dialogue
- Instills positive energy in the subconscious mind
- Improves outlook on life
Tip: Write in blue ink on a white paper: “I am calm, safe, and happy” and keep it under your pillow.
8. Kajal Dot or Evil Eye Charm for Children
To protect infants and small children from the evil eye, parents often place a kajal (eyeliner) dot or an evil-eye charm under their pillow.
Benefits:
- Ensures the child’s restful sleep
- Prevents frequent waking or fear
- Offers mental peace to parents
Tip: Wrap a kajal container or evil-eye charm in black cloth and place it under the child’s pillow.
9. Crystal or Rudraksha Bead
From an astrological point of view, crystals like rose quartz, black tourmaline, or rudraksha beads provide mental balance.
Benefits:
- Clears negative thoughts
- Improves focus and memory
- Aids in meditation and mindfulness
Tip: Purify the rudraksha or crystal with incense and light, then place it under your pillow.
10. Your Favorite Book or Diary
A modern yet effective suggestion. For book lovers, this can bring mental comfort.
Benefits:
- Brings mental clarity
- Encourages positive thoughts before sleep
- Leads to pleasant dreams
Tip: Keep an inspiring or uplifting book under your pillow, or a diary where you’ve written positive things.
Items placed under your pillow are not just tradition—they deeply affect your subconscious mind. Whether you approach it from a religious, astrological, scientific, or psychological perspective, choosing the right item can bring positive changes to your sleep quality and mental health.
Always remember: Your faith and positive mindset have the most powerful impact. The items under your pillow are merely tools—the true power lies within your belief. End each night with peace and positive energy, so you can begin each morning refreshed and energized.
