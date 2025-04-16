keep-this-under-your-pillow-at-night-and-watch-your-luck-change

In India, there has been a centuries-old tradition of placing specific items under the pillow. It is believed that these items ward off negative energy, prevent bad dreams, and may even attract wealth and prosperity. In this article, we’ll tell you what items you can keep under your pillow while sleeping and the significance behind each.

1. Religious Scriptures or Paper with Sacred Mantras

Many people place religious texts such as verses from the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, or paper inscribed with mantras under their pillows.

Benefits:

Brings mental peace

Drives away negative energy

Feel the blessings of deities in dreams

Relief from fear and nightmares

Tip: Write seed mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" or "Om Hreem Kleem Shreem" on paper, wrap it in red cloth, and keep it under your pillow.

2. Clove and Cardamom

Both Ayurveda and Vastu Shastra consider clove and cardamom to be auspicious and medicinal.

Benefits:

Calms the mind

Protects from negative forces

Helps with deeper sleep

Enhances love and harmony in relationships

Tip: Place 2 cloves and 1 green cardamom in a small container and keep it under your pillow. Replace every 7 days.

3. Lemon or Alum (Fitkari)

In Tantric traditions, lemon and alum are believed to remove the evil eye and negative energy.

Benefits:

Protection from nightmares

Shields from black magic and ill intentions

Improves sleep quality

Promotes a light and refreshed feeling

Tip: Place a lemon or a small piece of alum under your pillow at night. In the morning, dispose of it in flowing water.

4. Copper or Silver Coin

Copper and silver are seen as symbols of wealth and are believed to balance energy.

Benefits:

Eases financial troubles

Attracts blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

Boosts confidence and decision-making

Purifies the home environment

Tip: Take an old copper or silver coin, wrap it in yellow or white cloth, and keep it under your pillow.

5. Camphor (Kapoor)

Though used in religious rituals, camphor also benefits sleep and mental well-being.

Benefits:

Destroys negative energy

Relieves anxiety and stress

Helps with respiratory issues

Purifies the atmosphere

Tip: Place a small piece of camphor under your pillow. If the fragrance is strong, wrap it in cloth.

6. A Clove of Garlic

Traditional beliefs hold that garlic possesses strong healing and energetic properties.

Benefits:

Protects from nightmares

Prevents negative energy from entering the room

Eases unexplained fear

Especially helpful for children

Tip: Peel one clove of garlic, wrap it in a white handkerchief, and place it under the pillow.

7. Positive Affirmation Written in Blue Ink

If you're plagued by negative thoughts or mental unrest, this method is helpful even from a psychological point of view.

Benefits:

Improves self-dialogue

Instills positive energy in the subconscious mind

Improves outlook on life

Tip: Write in blue ink on a white paper: “I am calm, safe, and happy” and keep it under your pillow.

8. Kajal Dot or Evil Eye Charm for Children

To protect infants and small children from the evil eye, parents often place a kajal (eyeliner) dot or an evil-eye charm under their pillow.

Benefits:

Ensures the child’s restful sleep

Prevents frequent waking or fear

Offers mental peace to parents

Tip: Wrap a kajal container or evil-eye charm in black cloth and place it under the child’s pillow.

9. Crystal or Rudraksha Bead

From an astrological point of view, crystals like rose quartz, black tourmaline, or rudraksha beads provide mental balance.

Benefits:

Clears negative thoughts

Improves focus and memory

Aids in meditation and mindfulness

Tip: Purify the rudraksha or crystal with incense and light, then place it under your pillow.

10. Your Favorite Book or Diary

A modern yet effective suggestion. For book lovers, this can bring mental comfort.

Benefits:

Brings mental clarity

Encourages positive thoughts before sleep

Leads to pleasant dreams

Tip: Keep an inspiring or uplifting book under your pillow, or a diary where you’ve written positive things.

Items placed under your pillow are not just tradition—they deeply affect your subconscious mind. Whether you approach it from a religious, astrological, scientific, or psychological perspective, choosing the right item can bring positive changes to your sleep quality and mental health.

Always remember: Your faith and positive mindset have the most powerful impact. The items under your pillow are merely tools—the true power lies within your belief. End each night with peace and positive energy, so you can begin each morning refreshed and energized.