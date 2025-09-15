Kitchen Chimney Cleaning Made Easy: Remove Stubborn Grease, Black Residue In Minutes Using This Simple White Powder

New Delhi: Keeping your kitchen chimney clean has always been a challenge. Daily cooking generates smoke, oil splatters and spices that settle over time, leaving the chimney black, sticky and clogged. Filters become so dirty that smoke and odors do not escape properly, and melted grease may even fall into food, posing health risks. Cleaning a chimney often feels difficult and time-consuming. Many postpone it, fearing hours of scrubbing that may still leave grime behind.

YouTuber Swati Arya has shared a simple, cost-effective hack that makes chimney cleaning quick, easy and budget-friendly. The secret ingredient is a common household white powder-baking soda. Combined with a little dishwashing liquid and water, it works wonders on stubborn dirt.

Materials Needed

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Baking soda (1 cup)

Dishwashing liquid (a few drops)

Water (enough to submerge the filter)

Optional: Warm water to speed up grime loosening

Step 1: Prepare the Filter

Remove the chimney filter and fill a bucket with water enough to submerge it completely. Add baking soda to the water and mix well. For faster results, warm water can be used. The solution creates an alkaline mixture that loosens grease and black residue on the filter.

Step 2: Soak the Filter

Place the filter in the baking soda mixture for at least one hour. Heavily soiled filters may need 2-3 hours of soaking. During this time, the solution softens stuck grease and black layers, making them easier to remove.

Step 3: Scrub Gently

After soaking, remove the filter and apply a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Use a soft scrubber or sponge to clean gently. The grime comes off easily, revealing the original shine of the filter in just a few minutes.

Step 4: Clean the Chimney Body

The chimney’s outer and inner parts also accumulate grease. Dip a sponge into the baking soda solution and wipe down all surfaces. Dishwashing liquid can be added for tougher stains. This removes stickiness and restores a fresh, clean appearance.

Step 5: Rinse and Dry

Rinse the filter and other parts thoroughly with clean water to remove all residues. Dry the filter completely under sunlight or using a dry cloth before reinstalling.

Why It Works

Baking soda is a natural cleaner. It softens grease and burnt layers, making them easy to remove. The alkaline solution loosens dirt, while dishwashing liquid breaks down oil and grime for effortless cleaning.

Extra Tip

If baking soda is unavailable, vinegar can be used as an alternative. Its acidic properties also help remove stubborn grime. Monthly use of this method keeps the chimney clean and ensures proper smoke ventilation.

This trending and hassle-free cleaning hack eliminates the need for hours of scrubbing. Kitchens feel fresher and healthier, while filters shine like new.

(Disclaimer: The information provided is based on general household knowledge. Zee News does not verify these methods. Consult an expert before applying these techniques.)