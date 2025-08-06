Women entrepreneurs are not just building businesses but also shaping entire industries and bringing fresh ideas that drive real progress. Their creativity, hard work, and unique perspectives are changing the face of the global economy. Intellectual property plays a key role in this journey by helping women protect their ideas and convert them into long-term economic value.

Unfortunately, women remain underrepresented in areas like patent filings. This disparity is reflected in statistics showing that female entrepreneurs are less likely than their male counterparts to hold any intellectual property rights—just 8.8 percent of women compared to 9.7 percent of men. Limited access to resources, guidance, and professional networks only makes this gap wider.

Rhythm Aggarwal, Criminal Defence Lawyer, shares know your rights how laws are evolving to support women entrepreneurs in India

Often, when women seek help to register their ideas, they unknowingly risk exposing them to individuals who copy or misuse their innovations before any legal protection is secured. This lack of early protection results in lost opportunities and discouragement. When women’s contributions are overlooked, the world also misses out on the kind of innovation that comes from diverse experiences and thinking. Securing intellectual property is often made more difficult by financial challenges, lack of legal awareness, and cultural attitudes that discourage women from stepping forward, especially in rural and underserved communities.

But knowing and claiming their intellectual property rights can change everything. It not only protects their ideas but also sets an example for future generations of women. With robust intellectual property frameworks, targeted support, mentorship, and policy reforms, these barriers can be dismantled, fostering a more inclusive environment for innovation. It is through informed action and collective resilience that women will continue to reshape the business landscape and drive forward the future of creativity and enterprise.

Prof. (Dr.) Vishwas H. Devaiah, Professor of Law at BITS Law School, Mumbai, added, "Passion fuels innovation, but protecting it ensures long-term benefits, especially if that passion is converted into business. Intellectual property is the shield that can safeguard your unique ideas, brand, and creations. Patents secure your inventions, giving you exclusive rights to profit from your ingenuity. Trademarks protect your brand identity, ensuring customers recognize and trust your business. Copyrights preserve your creative works, preventing unauthorized use. Trade secrets, like proprietary processes, give you a competitive edge when kept confidential. Without IP protection, your hard work risks being copied or exploited, diluting your brand and profits. Women entrepreneurs often face unique challenges—limited access to resources or networks—so understanding intellectual property and utilising it for commercialisation would generate revenue. IP is a strategic tool to build value, attract investors, and scale your vision. IP is an essential tool, an enabling shield that can convert passion into business."