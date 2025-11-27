Kolkata Bags PETA India’s 2025 Vegan-Friendly City Award — And The Reasons Are Delicious

Kolkata has long been admired for its lively street food scene and rich culinary traditions. This year, the city has earned a new honour that puts it prominently on the global vegan map. To mark World Vegan Month in November, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) named Kolkata India’s Most Vegan-Friendly City of 2025.

The award was presented to Mayor Firhad Hakim, who also heads the West Bengal Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. According to PETA India, the title reflects the city’s wealth of naturally vegan Bengali dishes, its expanding selection of vegan-friendly restaurants, and its growing enthusiasm for sustainable, cruelty-free fashion and events.

Bengali Cuisine: Richer in Vegan Options Than Many Realise

Although Bengali food is often associated with fish, the region’s plant-based dishes offer equally rich flavours. Many traditional favourites—such as aloo posto, aloo chop, cholar dal, tomato khejur chutney, and the ever-popular puchka—are naturally vegan when prepared without ghee. These staples, central to everyday Bengali meals, show how effortlessly vegan choices fit into Kolkata’s culinary landscape.

Why Kolkata Won PETA India’s Most Vegan-Friendly City Award

The city’s extensive range of vegan Bengali dishes, its growing vegan dining scene, and an increasing interest in eco-conscious fashion and events all contributed to its selection for the 2025 award.

This year, Kolkata also showcased an animal-awareness-themed Durga Puja installation created by PETA India. The exhibit highlighted vegan snacks and promoted replacing horse-drawn carriages with heritage-style motorised vehicles.

“From flavourful plant-based Bengali dishes to sustainable vegan fashion and animal-friendly festive experiences, Kolkata is a surprisingly delightful destination for vegans and the vegan-curious,” said Dr. Kiran Ahuja, Senior Manager of Vegan and Corporate Projects at PETA India. “PETA India celebrates Kolkata’s growing vegan culture for setting an inspiring example and helping to create a kinder world for all.”