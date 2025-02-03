Laptop And Mobile Have Ruined Your Eyes? Follow The 20-20-20 Rule To Get Rid Of The Pain!

In today's digital age, the use of smartphones and laptops has become an integral part of everyone's life. Whether it is work pressure or the desire for entertainment, it has become common to keep staring at the screen continuously. Constantly looking at the screen can have a huge impact on your eyes. The blue light emitted from the screen harms eye health and the problems arising from it, such as eye irritation, fatigue, dryness, and headaches, have now become common.

A simple but effective way to maintain eye health is the 20-20-20 rule. Under this rule, every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This simple method helps reduce eye strain and can give you relief from screen-related problems.

How does the 20-20-20 rule work?

When you keep looking at the screen continuously, your eye muscles become strained. As a result, problems like swelling, fatigue and irritation can occur in the eyes. The 20-20-20 rule is a great way to relax the eyes. It relaxes the eye muscles and also improves blood circulation. Apart from this, it also reduces the effect of blue light, which can damage the eye cells.

Adopt good habits:

Apart from the 20-20-20 rule, you can also adopt some other habits that can keep your eyes healthy:

Eye hygiene: Wash your eyes with water several times a day.

Wash your eyes with water several times a day. Use moisturizing drops: Use artificial tears to avoid dry eyes.

Use artificial tears to avoid dry eyes. Blue light filter: Activate the blue light filter on the screen to reduce eye strain.

