Late Dinner Spoils Your Sleep, Weight And Digestion; Know The Right Time To Eat At Night

In today's busy lifestyle, people do not get time to eat at the perfect time. In such a situation, many people make a routine of having late dinner. Eating dinner late at night causes many problems, it not only spoils digestion, but also has a bad effect on mood and sleep. Especially if you are losing or gaining weight, then adopting this dinner routine can be beneficial for you. Experts say that if you have dinner at this time, then weight control, digestion and good sleep are achieved.

What is the right time to have dinner?

According to researchers, the best time to have dinner is between 5 and 7 pm. Actually, at this time the body's natural circadian rhythm is active, which increases metabolism. Therefore, having dinner at this time strengthens digestion and also improves hormonal release. If we have dinner after evening, the rhythm slows down. Due to this, sleep, mood and digestion can be adversely affected. Try to have a gap of at least 2-3 hours after dinner before sleeping. This gives enough time for digestion and your body works comfortably throughout the night. If you sleep directly after dinner, digestion may slow down and you may have stomach problems.

Benefits of having dinner on time

Eating dinner on time improves digestion and gives time to digest food properly. If you eat dinner late at night, then your body is not able to burn many calories at that time, which can lead to the risk of weight gain. Eating dinner at the right time helps in controlling weight. When you keep enough time between dinner and sleep, then your sleep is better. Due to digestion of food, there is no disturbance in sleep and you sleep deeply. Eating light and nutritious dinner at the right time is beneficial for both heart and stomach. It prevents problems like acidity and gas. Also, eating at the right time improves metabolism.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)