Leftover Rice? Turn It Into a Flavour-Packed Bengali Classic – 'Panta Bhaat'!

Often in most houses, rice is left over from the night, so some people cook it well and eat it in the morning, while some people throw it away. If you are also one of them, then you can easily make and eat Panta Bhaat, a famous dish of Bengal, Odisha and Assam, which people there like to eat very much, at home.

It is very tasty to eat. You can prepare it quickly with stale rice. It is very tasty to eat and is also considered very beneficial for health. It is not too heavy and is easily digested. Let us tell you an easy recipe to make.

Ingredients of Panta Bhaat

To make Panta Bhaat, you need boiled rice, boiled potatoes, mustard oil, finely chopped onion, red chilli, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt and nigella seeds.

Recipe for Panta Bhaat

To make Panta Bhaat, first of all you have to heat oil in a pan and add dry chili, onion and green chili and fry it well and then turn off the gas.

Boil the potatoes and then mash it. Add green chili, green coriander to it.

Add onion and dry chili on it and mix it well. Now make small balls with your hands.

You have to just keep rice soaked in water overnight to get the best taste of Panta Bhaat.

To make the potatoes crispy, add tadka to it and now your Panta Bhaat is ready easily.

You can now eat it.

From children to adults, everyone will like it very much. You can easily make and eat it anytime.