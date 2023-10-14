trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675099
NewsLifestyle
SOLAR ECLIPSE

surya-grahan-2023-in-india-october-10-date-time-sutak-kal-impact-on-zodiac-signs-pregnant-ladies-precautions-solar-eclipse-visibility-ring-of-fire-when-and-where-to-watch-images-videos-latest-news

Solar Eclipse October 2023: An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, positioned at its farthest point from our planet. Watching this eclipse directly without proper eye protection is dangerous. The last solar eclipse of 2023 will occur today, on October 14, following the initial one in April.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Solar Eclipse October 2023: Surya Grahan Date, Timings, Sutak Kaal And More

Solar Eclispe October 2023 Live Updates: On October 14, 2023, a solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' is scheduled to take place. These events transpire when the moon passes in front of the sun, momentarily dimming its light. Today's eclipse will be of the annular variety, often referred to as a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses come to pass as the Moon shifts between the Sun and the Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and revealing a striking ring.

Grahan, or eclipses, bear great significance from scientific and astrological standpoints. Surya grahan unfolds when the moon interposes itself between the sun and our planet, temporarily shrouding the sun's brilliance. During this event, a ring of sunlight encircles the moon's edge, partially covering the sun's disk.

The month of October in 2023 is a notable one for astronomy enthusiasts, offering both solar and lunar eclipses within a tight two-week timeframe.

Follow Zee News English For LIVE Updates On Solar Eclispe October 2023

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?