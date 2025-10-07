'Lose Weight Without Running'- Fitness Coach Shares 4 Ways To Fry Body Fat For People Over 40

For many people over 40, the idea of spending hours at the gym or diving into high-intensity workouts can feel intimidating. But the encouraging news? According to fitness expert Bhavika Patel, losing those stubborn extra kilos doesn’t have to mean hardcore gym sessions or endless time on the treadmill.

In her Instagram post from September 27, she outlines four simple and sustainable strategies tailored for individuals over 40—small daily changes that can make a big impact on weight loss over time.

"Knees feeling the years? I get it, 40+ joints need some extra care. If high-impact workouts aren't your best friend anymore, here are some low-impact but calorie-burning workouts you can do instead."

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Incline walking

Turn up the incline to 8–15% and walk briskly. It's gentle on your knees but works your glutes and calves hard.

2. Treadmill intervals

Try 30–60 seconds of running or sprinting, then 1–2 minutes of slow walking or light jogging. This keeps your heart rate up without the wear and tear of long runs.

3. Side shuffles

Slow the pace and shuffle sideways. This one targets your hips and glutes, improving lateral strength. Your glutes will definitely feel the burn.

4. Walking lunges

Set the treadmill to 0.5–1.0 mph and take big lunging steps. Hold the handles to ease pressure on your knees while torching your quads and glutes.

"These workouts will help burn calories and support fat loss, only if you pair them with mindful eating. Your results come from what you do both in the gym and in the kitchen," says Bhavika.