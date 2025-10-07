Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969192https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/lose-weight-without-running-fitness-coach-shares-4-ways-to-fry-body-fat-for-people-over-40-2969192.html
NewsLifestyle
WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

'Lose Weight Without Running'- Fitness Coach Shares 4 Ways To Fry Body Fat For People Over 40

Looking to shed weight after 40 without intense workouts? Fitness coach Bhavika Patel reveals 4 easy, low-impact ways to burn calories every day.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Lose Weight Without Running'- Fitness Coach Shares 4 Ways To Fry Body Fat For People Over 40Image credit: Freepik

For many people over 40, the idea of spending hours at the gym or diving into high-intensity workouts can feel intimidating. But the encouraging news? According to fitness expert Bhavika Patel, losing those stubborn extra kilos doesn’t have to mean hardcore gym sessions or endless time on the treadmill.

In her Instagram post from September 27, she outlines four simple and sustainable strategies tailored for individuals over 40—small daily changes that can make a big impact on weight loss over time.

"Knees feeling the years? I get it, 40+ joints need some extra care. If high-impact workouts aren't your best friend anymore, here are some low-impact but calorie-burning workouts you can do instead."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Incline walking
Turn up the incline to 8–15% and walk briskly. It's gentle on your knees but works your glutes and calves hard.

2. Treadmill intervals
Try 30–60 seconds of running or sprinting, then 1–2 minutes of slow walking or light jogging. This keeps your heart rate up without the wear and tear of long runs.

3. Side shuffles
Slow the pace and shuffle sideways. This one targets your hips and glutes, improving lateral strength. Your glutes will definitely feel the burn.

4. Walking lunges
Set the treadmill to 0.5–1.0 mph and take big lunging steps. Hold the handles to ease pressure on your knees while torching your quads and glutes.

"These workouts will help burn calories and support fat loss, only if you pair them with mindful eating. Your results come from what you do both in the gym and in the kitchen," says Bhavika.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh