Losing 110 Pounds Changed My Life — Here’s What Skinny People Don’t Get About Fat Shaming; Says Nick Geoppo

Nick Geoppo, who lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) five years ago and has maintained his weight loss since, is now dedicated to helping others build self-confidence by achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight. In a recent Instagram post, the US-based online fitness coach shared insights on what 'skinny people' might not fully understand about those who are overweight.

Although everyone, regardless of their body size, deserves respect and compassion, Nick believes there are aspects of the experience of being overweight that others often fail to grasp. He advocates for size acceptance and inclusivity, hoping to foster a more supportive and welcoming environment for all.

Here's what Nick says ‘skinny people’ don't know:

1. Weight loss is not a Nike commercial

He said, “'Just do it' or 'Just eat less, move more' is an oversimplification. If this worked, there would not be any fat people. The reason this does not work is because it does not address mindest, our relationship with food or the issues that led to our obesity in the first place.”

2. We see the world through the lens of our obesity and insecurity in our bodies

“Brushing our teeth becomes 'I don't like the way I look in the mirror. Sex becomes 'I want to keep my shirt on'. Going out to eat becomes a ‘cheat meal’,” Nick added.

3. Losing weight is losing a part of our identities

He also said, “We have been overweight for so long that it is hard to imagine what life would really be like if we weren't thinking about losing weight or food or 'I wish I could...' all the time.”