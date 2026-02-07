M- Now Reaches Tier 2-3 cities, Myntra Expands Delivery Service Starting 30-Mins Across Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow And Ahmedabad

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce major Myntra on Thursday announced the expansion of its hyper-speed delivery service M-Now to four Tier-2 cities -- Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, taking the service footprint to 10 Indian cities.

The service is already operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and the Delhi-NCR region. The company aims to deliver a curated selection of over 500 brands and 10,000+ styles to customers in these regions, with delivery starting in 30 minutes.

The expansion is supported by a network of more than 87 dark stores, as the company looks to tap into the rising demand for "speed-led convenience" in markets beyond the major metros. Early traction during the pilot phase in select pincodes has been highly encouraging, with shoppers showing a strong interest in Women’s Western Wear, Women’s Indian Wear, Men’s Casual Wear, Men’s and Women’s Inner Wear and Lounge Wear and Beauty and Personal Care.

This momentum accelerated during the Diwali period last year, with these cities witnessing a 2X spike in orders, highlighting the growing demand for premium lifestyle choices at hyper-speed delivery in these markets. Brands that emerged as popular choices in these cities include Levi’s, United Colors of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vero Moda, ONLY, MANGO, NEXT, Jockey, Metro, Mochi, L'Oréal and Maybelline.

"As fashion-forward shoppers, especially Gen Z, prioritise instant gratification, the demand for immediate fulfilment, from festive wear to everyday essentials, is rising. By delivering trends in minutes, we're helping brands meet the 'instant' expectations of Gen Z."

"The expansion into Bharat reflects Myntra’s category-defining approach to hyper-speed fashion delivery, enhancing M-Now’s capability to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer expectations around speed and convenience. The enthusiastic adoption during our pilot reinforces the significant headroom for growth as we scale M-Now across the country and shape the future of convenience-led fashion shopping in India," said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, Vice President, Category Management, Myntra.

Myntra highlighted that over 70 per cent of the new customers who joined the platform in 2025 were from non-metro markets. While the company's overall presence spans 98 per cent of India's serviceable pincodes, the M-Now service is specifically designed to cater to the last-minute trend-first needs of urban and emerging market shoppers.

Customers from these regions showed high demand for categories like ethnic wear, western wear, lounge wear, inner wear essentials like briefs and vests, wedding collections, beauty essentials, and sportswear.

The Flipkart-backed platform piloted M-Now in November 2024, in select areas of Bengaluru. In November last year, Myntra said M-Now is driving 10 per cent of its total orders in the locations where it operates.