Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Sriram Nene, husband of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, recently shared a heartfelt reflection on the growing challenges relationships face in today's fast-paced world. In a social media post, Dr Nene highlighted the importance of consistent emotional investment, which he believes is a key factor in sustaining meaningful connections.

Sharing his perspective, he wrote, “In my experience, one of the biggest reasons relationships fail is because we stop investing in them. It’s easy to get caught up in life and forget that relationships need time, effort, and real presence. They don’t grow on autopilot—you’ve got to show up, listen, and understand what the other person truly needs.”

He emphasised that the strongest bonds are built through small, everyday acts of care and attention. “Give your time, put in the effort, and keep choosing each other—every single day,” he added.

In an accompanying video, Dr Nene expanded on his thoughts, noting that whether it’s with children, pets, family, or one’s partner, the foundation of a strong relationship lies in understanding and intentionality. “You have to take the time to develop a relationship, to understand what each person’s needs are. And you have to give in order to get,” he said.

Watch the video here:

On being asked "How do you define a meaningful relationship?" he replied, "For me, it’s the kind that feels effortless, yet is built on efforts. The effortless part? You can spend hours with them without ever checking the time—you just feel at ease. The effort? It’s making space in your life for those moments. Blocking out time, being present, and showing that they matter. That’s what makes a relationship truly meaningful."

Watch here:

Beyond his medical expertise, Dr Nene regularly uses his platform to share informative content on wellness, lifestyle, and personal insights, offering his audience a holistic view of health—both physical and emotional. His candid glimpses into daily family life further endear him to followers seeking authentic connection and guidance.

Dr. Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit have been married since October 17, 1999. Their wedding took place in Southern California at the home of Madhuri’s elder brother. The couple, now residing in India, are proud parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan.

Their relationship began with a quiet introduction arranged by Madhuri’s brother, Ajit Dixit. What started as hesitation soon turned into intrigue, particularly when Madhuri discovered that Shriram was unaware of her celebrity status—something she found refreshing. The couple spent several years living in the U.S. before eventually relocating back to India, where they continue to lead a balanced and grounded life.

Dr. Nene’s message serves as a timely reminder in an age of instant gratification: lasting relationships thrive not on autopilot, but on intention, attention, and daily acts of love.

(With IANS inputs)