Maha Shivratri 2025: Shivratri Vrat Food Recipes; Delicious and Healthy Fasting Dishes

Maha Shivratri is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe a vrat (fast) and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. During the fast, only sattvik (pure) and easily digestible foods are consumed, avoiding grains, onion, garlic, and certain spices. If you are observing the Shivratri vrat, here are some simple yet delicious fasting recipes you can try.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago)

1 medium potato (boiled and chopped)

½ cup peanuts (roasted and crushed)

2 green chilies (chopped)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ghee

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method:

Rinse sabudana thoroughly and soak it for 4-5 hours. Drain excess water.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and green chilies.

Add boiled potatoes and cook for a minute.

Add soaked sabudana, peanuts, and rock salt. Stir well.

Cook until sabudana turns translucent. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

2. Kuttu Ka Dosa

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu (buckwheat) flour

½ cup boiled mashed potatoes

1 tsp cumin seeds

Rock salt to taste

Water as needed

Ghee for cooking

Method:

Mix kuttu flour, mashed potatoes, cumin seeds, and rock salt. Add water to make a smooth batter.

Heat a tawa and grease it with ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter and spread it like a dosa.

Cook on medium flame until crisp. Serve with curd or vrat-friendly chutney.

3. Singhara Halwa

Ingredients:

1 cup singhara (water chestnut) flour

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup sugar or jaggery

2 cups milk

½ tsp cardamom powder

Chopped dry fruits for garnish

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast singhara flour until aromatic.

Add milk gradually, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Mix in sugar or jaggery and cook until the halwa thickens.

Add cardamom powder and garnish with dry fruits. Serve warm.

4. Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

2 cups milk

2 tbsp sugar or jaggery

½ tsp cardamom powder

Chopped nuts for garnish

Method:

Dry roast makhana until crisp, then grind half of them coarsely.

Boil milk in a pan and add the ground and whole makhana.

Stir continuously and cook until it thickens.

Add sugar/jaggery and cardamom powder. Garnish with nuts and serve chilled or warm.

5. Aloo Paneer Tikki

Ingredients:

2 medium potatoes (boiled and mashed)

½ cup paneer (grated)

2 tbsp arrowroot flour

1 tsp cumin powder

Rock salt to taste

1 tsp black pepper powder

Ghee for frying

Method:

Mix mashed potatoes, paneer, arrowroot flour, cumin powder, rock salt, and pepper.

Shape into small tikkis.

Heat ghee in a pan and shallow fry until golden brown.

Serve with vrat chutney made from curd and coriander.

These vrat-friendly recipes are nutritious, easy to prepare, and perfect for Maha Shivratri fasting. Whether you prefer savory or sweet, these dishes will keep you energized throughout the day while following the fasting guidelines. May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness and good health this Shivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri!