Makar Sankranti 2025: Traditional Recipes You Must Try This Harvest Festival

Makar Sankranti, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, marks the arrival of the harvest season. This festival, typically observed on January 14th, is dedicated to the Sun god and signifies the transition of the Sun into Capricorn (Makar). It is a day of thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, especially in rural areas. Along with the colorful kites, bonfires, and cultural performances, food plays a central role in the Makar Sankranti festivities.

Food on Makar Sankranti is deeply rooted in tradition, with many regions having their own signature dishes that symbolize the harvest season. These recipes are often made with locally available grains, nuts, and seeds, making the festival a great occasion to indulge in regional delights. If you want to add some local flavor to your celebration, here are some traditional recipes you must try during Makar Sankranti.

1. Tilgul (Sesame and Jaggery Sweets)

Tilgul is the most iconic sweet of Makar Sankranti, especially in Maharashtra. The combination of sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gul) is not only delicious but also holds significant symbolic meaning. Sesame seeds are said to be rich in nutrients and represent longevity, while jaggery is believed to bring warmth to the body during the chilly winter season. The sweet is usually made in the form of small balls or cubes, and it's customary to exchange tilgul with loved ones, accompanied by the phrase "Tilgul ghya, god god bola" (Take sesame and jaggery, speak sweetly).

Ingredients:

1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup jaggery, grated

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon ghee

Preparation:

Dry roast sesame seeds in a pan until they turn golden brown. Set aside.

In the same pan, melt the jaggery with water on medium heat. Once it dissolves, cook for 2-3 minutes until it forms a sticky consistency.

Add ghee and roasted sesame seeds to the jaggery syrup. Stir well until everything is combined.

Once the mixture cools slightly, grease your hands and shape it into small balls or flatten it into a square block and cut into pieces.

2. Pongal (South Indian Rice and Lentil Dish)

Pongal is a popular dish in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. It's a savory dish made with rice and moong dal, flavored with black pepper, cumin, ginger, and ghee. This dish is traditionally prepared during the Pongal festival, which coincides with Makar Sankranti. It is often served as part of a festive meal along with coconut chutney and sambar.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1/2 cup moong dal

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

2 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

A handful of cashews and curry leaves

Preparation:

Dry roast the moong dal in a pan until it turns golden. Rinse the rice and dal together.

In a pressure cooker, add the rice, dal, and 4 cups of water. Cook for 3-4 whistles.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, black pepper, grated ginger, cashews, and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant.

Pour this tempering over the cooked rice and dal mixture. Mix well and serve hot with chutney or sambar.

3. Khichdi (Lentil and Rice Porridge)

In many parts of North India, especially during Makar Sankranti, Khichdi is a popular dish made with rice, lentils, and mild spices. This comfort food is often enjoyed with a dollop of ghee and accompanied by a side of pickle and yogurt. It symbolizes simplicity and is considered auspicious for the occasion.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1/2 cup moong dal

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

2 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Preparation:

Wash rice and moong dal thoroughly and soak them for about 15 minutes.

In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and turmeric powder. Sauté for a minute.

Add the soaked rice and dal mixture along with 3-4 cups of water. Close the lid and cook for 3-4 whistles.

Once done, serve hot with a dollop of ghee, pickle, or yogurt.

4. Undhiyu (Gujarati Mixed Vegetable Stew)

A traditional dish from Gujarat, Undhiyu is a flavorful mix of seasonal vegetables, beans, and spices, slow-cooked to perfection. It’s particularly enjoyed during the Makar Sankranti celebrations. The dish can be made with a variety of vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, purple yam, peas, and eggplant, and is usually paired with puris or chapatis.

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized potatoes, cubed

1 cup purple yam, cubed

1 cup sweet potato, cubed

1/2 cup green beans, chopped

1/2 cup peas

1/2 cup brinjal (eggplant), cubed

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

2 tablespoons jaggery

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Preparation:

Heat oil in a large pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

Add all the chopped vegetables and stir to coat with the spices.

Add turmeric, garam masala, tamarind paste, jaggery, and salt. Stir everything together.

Cover the pan and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with puris or chapatis.

5. Gajak (Sesame and Jaggery Fudge)

Another delightful sweet that is commonly enjoyed during Makar Sankranti in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, is Gajak. Made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and sometimes peanuts, Gajak is a crunchy and nutritious treat, perfect for winter.

Ingredients:

1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup jaggery, grated

1/2 cup peanuts (optional)

1 tablespoon ghee

Preparation:

Dry roast the sesame seeds and peanuts (if using) in a pan until they become golden brown.

In another pan, melt the jaggery with a little water until it forms a syrup. Add ghee for a rich flavor.

Combine the roasted sesame seeds and peanuts with the jaggery syrup. Stir well until everything is coated.

Spread the mixture onto a greased surface and flatten it with a rolling pin. Let it cool and cut into pieces.

Whether you are enjoying the warmth of tilgul and gajak or savoring the savory delights of Pongal, Khichdi, or Undhiyu, these traditional recipes offer a taste of India's rich culinary heritage. So, this Makar Sankranti, immerse yourself in the flavors of the season and share these delectable dishes with your loved ones to mark the joyous occasion.