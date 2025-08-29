Make THESE 5 Tasty Dishes With Leftover Rice At Night – The Flavour Will Leave You Craving More!

Rice is one of the most versatile staples in our kitchen, but often after dinner, a bowl of it still sits untouched. Instead of letting it go to waste, you can turn those leftover grains into something mouth-watering! With just a little creativity, last night’s rice can be transformed into lip-smacking dishes that are quick, comforting, and absolutely delicious. Here are five tasty recipes you can make with leftover rice at night that will keep your taste buds happy and your cravings satisfied.

1. Fried Rice with a Twist

Leftover rice is perfect for fried rice because it’s slightly dry and absorbs flavors beautifully. Toss it in a hot pan with garlic, onions, soy sauce, veggies, or even scrambled eggs. For a midnight indulgence, add chili sauce or schezwan paste for that spicy kick.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Cheesy Rice Balls

Turn leftover rice into a crunchy snack by mixing it with cheese, herbs, and spices, then shaping it into balls. Coat them with breadcrumbs and shallow fry or air-fry until golden. Gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside—this dish will become your new favorite late-night treat.

3. Curd Rice Comfort Bowl

If you’re in the mood for something light and soothing, curd rice is the perfect option. Mix rice with yogurt, salt, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. This South Indian classic is not only delicious but also easy on the stomach at night.

4. Rice Pancakes (Chawal ka Cheela)

Mix leftover rice with gram flour (besan), onions, chilies, and a handful of coriander leaves to make a smooth batter. Pour it on a hot pan like a pancake and cook till crispy. These savory rice pancakes pair wonderfully with chutney or ketchup.

5. Rice Kheer (Sweet Treat)

Yes, dessert too! Leftover rice can be transformed into a creamy kheer. Simmer rice with milk, sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits until it turns into a rich pudding. Warm or chilled, this quick dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth before bedtime.

Pro Tip: Store leftover rice in the fridge and use it within 24 hours to ensure freshness and safety.