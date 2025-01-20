Man Lost 35 Kg: Reveals Top 10 Foods He Avoided For Fat Loss; Check List

Ansh Tripathi, a social media user, recently shared his inspiring weight loss journey, revealing how he lost 35 kg and provided a list of 10 foods to avoid for quicker fat loss.

Achieving successful weight loss requires a great deal of dedication, discipline, consistency, and determination. Recognizing the effort involved in shedding those extra pounds, many influencers are now sharing their personal fat loss stories across various platforms.

Here are 10 foods that you should avoid for fat loss shared by Ansh:

Sweetened Breakfast Cereals: Many breakfast cereals marketed as healthy are high in sugar and lack fiber. Choose whole grain cereals or oats with no added sugars.

Flavoured Yogurt: Fruit-flavoured yogurt often contains added sugars. Opt for plain Greek yogurt and add your own fresh fruits for flavour.

Instant Noodles: While convenient, instant noodles are high in refined carbs, sodium, and unhealthy fats. Replace them with whole grain options or homemade noodle soups with fresh veggies.

High-Sugar Beverages: Packaged fruit juices, sweetened teas, and energy drinks are high in sugar and empty calories. Drink water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages instead.

Creamy Salad Dressings: Creamy dressings like mayonnaise-based dressings are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Use olive oil-based vinaigrettes or yogurt-based dressings for a lighter option.

Processed Cheese Spreads: Cheese spreads are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Opt for natural cheese slices or spreads without added ingredients.

High-Calorie Biryani: Traditional biryani can be high in calories due to the use of ghee, fried onions, and fatty meats. Choose biryani with lean meats or vegetables and limit portion sizes.

Sweetened Flavoured Milk: Flavored milk drinks like rose milk or falooda are loaded with sugar. Make your own flavored milk at home using unsweetened milk and natural flavourings like cardamom or saffron.

Restaurant Buffets: Buffets often encourage overeating with a wide variety of high-calorie dishes. Choose smaller portions and focus on filling your plate with salads, grilled proteins, and vegetables.

High-Calorie Dals and Curries: Cream-based dals and rich gravies can be high in calories and unhealthy fats. Opt for simple, lightly spiced dals and curries made with lentils, beans, or vegetables.