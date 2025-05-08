Mandira Bedi 'Hates Squats': Her Fitness Secrets For Toned Body At 53 Revealed

In an interview with Elle India, a clip of which was shared on Instagram on May 7, actress Mandira Bedi revealed her secret to staying strong and fit at 53. She highlighted the importance of finding a fitness routine that suits you and sticking with it, rather than chasing the latest trends. Mandira prefers a more ‘classic’ approach to fitness, focusing on timeless exercises like stretching and yoga.

"I don't try any weird fitness trends"

When asked what motivated her to prioritize health and wellness, and what the "weirdest fitness trend" she’s ever tried was, Mandira, who rose to fame with the TV show Shanti in 1994, said, “What matters is finding something that gets you into the fitness and health space and staying there. That’s the key. I don’t try any weird fitness trends. I’m a classic in every way.”

"I do a lot of stretching"

Mandira, who has hosted major cricket events like the ICC World Cups and IPL, also expressed her dislike for squats, particularly weighted squats, proving that personal preferences in exercise are perfectly fine. She emphasized the importance of daily physical activity, even if it’s just a small amount. Mandira frequently shares her workout routines on social media.

She also opened up about her go-to workout when stressed: “I do a lot of stretching. I roll out a yoga mat, do some abs exercises, and stretch. Push yourself to do some form of activity every day—some exercise is better than none… though I really hate squats, especially weighted ones."