Meet Jiro Ono: The 100-Year-Old Sushi Legend Who Still Still Refuses To Retire And His Secret To Longevity

At 100 years old, Japan’s legendary sushi master Jiro Ono continues to inspire the world with his energy, focus, and passion for life. While most people slow down with age, Ono remains deeply connected to his craft and purpose. The man behind Tokyo’s iconic Sukiyabashi Jiro restaurant, once awarded three Michelin stars and believes that staying active both in body and mind is the key to a long and fulfilling life.

According to media reports, when Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike asked Ono about the secret to his health, he immediately replied that “To work.” Even at 100, he insists that “the best medicine is to work,” adding that he plans to keep going for at least five more years.

Born in Hamamatsu, Japan in 1925, Jiro Ono began his journey as an apprentice at a local inn’s restaurant when he was just seven years old. By 25, he had moved to Tokyo and at 40, he opened his own sushi bar Sukiyabashi Jiro in Ginza in 1965. His relentless pursuit of excellence earned him worldwide recognition and inspired the award-winning documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

Ono’s philosophy of life is simple yet powerful. He believes in working with purpose, maintaining humility, and always striving to improve. As he once said in the documentary, “I haven’t reached perfection yet. I’ll continue to climb, trying to reach the top, but nobody knows where the top is.” That mindset of never stopping learning may be one of the main reasons for his sharpness and strength even at 100.

According to media reports, Ono leads a disciplined and mindful lifestyle. He avoids alcohol, eats in moderation, and takes regular walks. His diet is simple and balanced, reflecting the same precision and care he brings to his sushi.

Even though he now visits his restaurant less frequently, Ono continues to work whenever he can. His dedication to regular customers is well known. In 2014, when the Japanese government tried to reserve a table for then U.S. President Barack Obama and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Ono reportedly declined because the restaurant was fully booked. Later, arrangements were made for the dinner, and Obama was said to have particularly enjoyed the medium-fatty tuna sushi.

Ono’s achievements have set global benchmarks. His restaurant held three Michelin stars from 2007 to 2019, and he was recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest head chef of a three-Michelin-star restaurant at the age of 93.

But more than the awards, Ono’s life offers timeless lessons on health and happiness. His daily routine of working with purpose, staying active, eating thoughtfully, and living simply shows how small, consistent habits can shape a long and meaningful life. “I cherish my life so I get to work for a long time,” he once said, perfectly summing up his approach to living well.

As Japan now counts nearly 100,000 centenarians, Jiro Ono stands as a shining example that longevity is not just about living long, it’s about living with passion, purpose, and joy.