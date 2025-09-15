Manika Vishwakarma recently won the title of Miss Universe India 2025, and she is now very excited about the 74th Miss Universe pageant, to be held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, this year. During grooming, she also has to take full care of her diet and fitness. Although she likes the popular street food of Delhi, she is dedicated to keeping her food simple.

Question: You were preparing for the Miss India pageant, and now you are preparing for the Miss Universe contest. How do you maintain your diet during this time? Tell us what you eat for breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner.

Manika: My philosophy regarding diet is to keep it simple. For breakfast, I usually eat curd rice, Idli, or Khichdi. As far as lunch is concerned, I keep it heavy, which is usually home food; it includes rajma rice and chole rice. To satisfy light hunger in the evening, I simply eat Daliya or Khichdi. Often, dinner time is random because I do not have time. It is better that we keep dinner simple as well.

Question: A full-time dietician must be giving you tips, so are they followed completely?

Manika: My dieticians are my parents, they have taught me to eat simple food. The food should be such that it nourishes your body. New trends keep coming, but the food that you have been eating since childhood, the body adapts to it, and that is fitness in the true sense.

Question: What do you do for a workout? Tell us about it in detail.

Manika: Workout really helps me, I do a lot of ramp walking, and I also do a lot of running every day. Apart from this, walking is an important part of my life; even if it is 2 in the morning, I go for a walk. Whenever I get free time, I definitely go walking. I also give importance to yoga and simple exercises; it keeps me healthy, because there is such a hectic schedule, you do not want to exhaust yourself. One advice I want to give to every woman is that do not do any workout too much, keep the exercises simple, which keeps you energized, and yes, keep your protein intake high.

Question: If we talk beyond diet and fitness, then tell us which street foods of Delhi you like the most, which you cannot live without eating?

Manika: I like Chole Bhature, I cannot live without it. The best Chole Bhature in India is available in Delhi. Apart from this, Golgappas are also good, and Chinese food is also the best in Delhi.

Manika's daily routine

Overall, Manika said that she likes to maintain fitness and diet in her daily life; the simpler and protein-rich the food is, the better it is for health. Running and walking are necessary to stay fit. Yoga can also be used for mental health. Despite being a fitness freak, Manika is a foodie and she loves many street foods of Delhi, including chole-bhature.

(Shariqul Hoda of Zee News Hindi Digital interviewed Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma.)