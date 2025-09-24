Monsoon Mess? Fix Swollen Doors & Windows Instantly With These Simple Tricks

New Delhi: The monsoon season often leaves homes battling the effects of moisture, especially on wooden doors and windows. Swelling, sticking and warped frames are common complaints for homeowners after heavy rainfall.

These problems not only make daily movement difficult but also affect the longevity of doors and windows. Many households rush to carpenters for repairs, which can be expensive.

However, with a few simple and natural tricks, you can restore your doors and windows to smooth functioning without spending a fortune.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mustard Oil And Lemon Juice

One of the most effective natural solutions involves mustard oil and lemon juice. Mustard oil acts as a natural conditioner for wood, while lemon juice helps in reducing moisture accumulation.

To prepare the solution, take equal parts mustard oil and lemon juice in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Apply the mixture gently on areas where the wood has swollen or started sticking. Let it sit for some time to allow the mixture to penetrate the wood.

This simple step can make doors and windows glide open and close effortlessly, restoring ease of use almost immediately. Regular application during the post-monsoon season can also prevent future swelling and maintain the wood’s durability.

Candle Wax Or Vaseline

Another easy and effective option involves using candle wax or Vaseline. Start by lightly sanding the swollen edges with sandpaper to smoothen the rough areas. Then, rub candle wax or Vaseline on the affected parts of the doors and windows.

The wax or Vaseline acts as a protective layer, reducing friction and preventing the wood from sticking again. This method is particularly useful for areas that see frequent use, like main doors, windows and cupboard doors.

Benefits Of These Natural Hacks

These natural methods are not only cost-effective but also safe and simple to apply. They eliminate the need for professional intervention while allowing homeowners to maintain the longevity and functionality of their wooden doors and windows.

Using mustard oil, lemon juice, candle wax or Vaseline ensures that your home stays well-maintained even after heavy rainfall. These remedies can be repeated as needed and offer a practical solution to one of the most common problems caused by the monsoon season.

By adopting these simple techniques, you can protect your home from moisture-related damage, improve daily usability of doors and windows and save money while doing so. Maintaining wooden surfaces with these natural remedies keeps your living spaces comfortable, functional and free from the inconveniences caused by dampness and swelling.