Moss On Walls, Floors, Roofs Or Staircase? Try These 5 Expert Tips To Remove It In Minutes And Avoid Slips

How To Get Rid of Mosses: The rainy season brings relief and beauty, but it also creates a common household problem: moss growth. When water remains stagnant for a few days or even just hours, moss tends to form on walls, roofs, stairs, bathrooms and kitchens. This moss can turn surfaces slippery, posing a risk of falls. If your home has begun showing signs of moss, there are practical ways to clean it quickly.

Moss accumulates on floors, exposed stairs and walls during the rains. Many people try to remove it with brushes, but using an iron brush can scratch surfaces. The key is to soften it first. Lightly sprinkling water over the affected areas makes the moss soft, allowing it to come off easily without damaging floors or walls.

One effective approach involves using household detergents. First, warm a bucket of water and add two cups of liquid ammonia. Mix in a small amount of detergent and pour the solution over the mossy areas. After five minutes, gently scrub with a large brush. The moss loosens and can be wiped or washed away effortlessly.

For a home-friendly, natural solution, adding two cups of white vinegar with one cup of baking soda in a gallon of water, works wonders. Spraying this mixture over walls and floors softens the moss with the acidic properties of vinegar, while baking soda helps lift dirt. After five minutes, scrubbing the area with a brush and rinsing with water leaves surfaces clean and moss-free.

Another useful method involves ammonia and lime. Warm water mixed with ammonia, lime and salt can be poured over mossy spots and left for about 15 minutes. Scrubbing afterward removes the moss effectively, leaving the surface safe to walk on.

For stubborn or thick moss, bleach provides a strong solution. Mix one part bleach with three parts water in a spray bottle. Apply the mixture to walls or ceilings, wait 10-15 minutes and then scrub with a brush and rinse thoroughly with clean water. This ensures even heavily ingrained moss is removed.

Be cautious while using chemicals like ammonia, as its strong odor spreads widely. Such solutions are best used in open or well-ventilated areas to avoid discomfort or health hazards.

Regular cleaning and moss prevention are equally important. Ensuring proper drainage, keeping surfaces dry and promptly cleaning any moss buildup can prevent slips and maintain the hygiene of walls, roofs and floors. These simple but effective steps allow homes to remain safe, clean and moss-free throughout the rainy season.