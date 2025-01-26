MTV Roadies Contestant Lost 70 Kg: Azhar Hassan Shares An Incredible Weight Loss Journey From 145 Kg To 75 Kg

Azhar Hassan, an Instagram user, is gaining widespread attention for his incredible weight loss journey. In a now-viral video, he revealed that he once weighed 145 kg with a body fat percentage of 55%. Featured in season 20 of MTV Roadies, Hassan transformed his life through relentless dedication, strength training, and a disciplined diet, ultimately losing an impressive 70 kg. His inspiring story is motivating millions across social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hassan wrote, "Pov: You go all out!!"

In the viral video, he revealed that he once weighed 145 kg with a body fat percentage of 55%. However, through dedication and an inspiring weight loss journey, he lowered his body fat percentage to 9% and now weighs around 75 kg.

In another video shared by MTV Roadies, Azhar Hassan opened up about his incredible four-year transformation. Speaking to actor-host Rannvijay Singha, he revealed that his father deeply inspired his weight and fat loss journey. Mr Hassan shared that after his father passed away, he was unable to lower his father's body into the grave due to his obesity. Additionally, while his father was alive, the two had made a bet that he would lose the excess weight. "In seven months, I lost all the fat. I've lost 55 kg," Hassan disclosed.