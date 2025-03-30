Must-Try Beverages For A Refreshing Gudi Padwa 2025

Gudi Padwa, the traditional Maharashtrian New Year, marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. As families come together to welcome prosperity and good fortune, festive foods and beverages take center stage. To beat the warmth of the season and add a refreshing touch to the celebrations, here are some delightful beverages perfect for Gudi Padwa 2025.

1. Panakam – The Sacred Cooler

A classic drink associated with festivals, Panakam is a cooling and energizing beverage made with jaggery, water, lemon, black pepper, and cardamom. This sweet and mildly spiced drink is not just refreshing but also aids digestion, making it perfect for summer festivities.

2. Kokum Sherbet – The Sweet-Tangy Delight

Kokum, a fruit native to the coastal regions of Maharashtra, is known for its cooling properties. A chilled glass of Kokum Sherbet, prepared with kokum extract, sugar, and cumin, helps prevent dehydration and keeps the body refreshed.

3. Aam Panna – The Raw Mango Refresher

As the season welcomes raw mangoes, Aam Panna is a must-have drink for Gudi Padwa. Made from boiled raw mango pulp, jaggery, black salt, and spices, this tangy beverage provides instant relief from heat and boosts immunity.

4. Thandai – The Festive Elixir

Though commonly associated with Holi, Thandai is a delicious and nutritious drink that fits well with Gudi Padwa celebrations too. Made with milk, almonds, saffron, fennel seeds, and cardamom, this aromatic beverage is perfect for festive gatherings.

5. Solkadhi – The Coastal Digestive

A staple in Maharashtrian cuisine, Solkadhi is a soothing drink made from kokum and coconut milk. It is not just a great accompaniment to meals but also serves as a digestive aid, keeping the stomach cool during warm days.

6. Sugarcane Juice – The Natural Energy Booster

Fresh sugarcane juice is a natural coolant that instantly hydrates the body. With its refreshing sweetness and nutrient-rich composition, it is a great drink to enjoy during the Gudi Padwa celebrations.

7. Masala Chaas – The Spiced Buttermilk

Masala Chaas, or spiced buttermilk, is a staple in Indian households during summer. Made with yogurt, water, roasted cumin powder, and fresh coriander, it is a light and refreshing drink that aids digestion after festive meals.