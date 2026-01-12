National Youth Day 2026: How Social Media Platforms Shape Young People’s Self-Belief

On National Youth Day, as India reflects on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the role of youth in nation-building, an important conversation emerges around confidence in the digital age. Social media has become a powerful force in shaping how young people see themselves, their abilities and their place in the world. While it has opened doors to expression and learning, it has also introduced new pressures that directly impact self-esteem and mental well-being.

Social Media as a Tool for Expression and Comparison

Social media has given today’s youth platforms to express creativity, share ideas and connect beyond geographical boundaries. According to education expert Dr. Tanya Singh, Dean Academics at Noida International University, said that digital platforms have helped young people “express their creativity and showcase their talents to a wide audience” and enabled first-generation students to connect with teachers and mentors outside their immediate surroundings.

But social media comes with pros and cons,both so if it provides a platform to grow it also raises a concern over the growing culture of comparison, where curated lifestyles and online validation through “likes” and followers can lead to anxiety, self-doubt, and declining self-esteem among young adults

The Illusion of Instant Confidence

From a technology and entrepreneurship perspective, Yuvraj Shidhaye, Founder and Director of TreadBinary, believes social media has removed traditional barriers, allowing young talent to gain visibility “purely on merit.” He also notes that digital platforms have evolved into learning ecosystems, helping youth feel “more informed, capable, and independent.” However, he cautions that constant exposure to curated success stories can sometimes create superficial confidence which fades without real learning and understanding.

Finding Balance in the Digital Age

The everyday experience of young people reflects this delicate balance. Social media can inspire ambition and creativity but it can also magnify feelings of inadequacy when success appears instant and effortless online. Helping youth develop digital literacy, emotional resilience, and healthy online habits is key to ensuring that technology supports, rather than harms, their confidence.

Building Confidence Beyond the Screen

Additionally, social media often amplifies feelings of insecurity and anxiety among young people. Constant exposure to carefully curated lives, flawless images and success stories can make ordinary struggles feel like personal failures. The pressure to keep up, fit in or appear successful online can quietly erode self-worth, pushing youth to measure their value against unrealistic standards. In this environment, empathy, self-acceptance, and open conversations about mental well-being become essential to remind young people that growth is personal, imperfect, and deeply human.

As India marks National Youth Day, the emphasis must remain on nurturing confidence grounded in values, skills and self-awareness. When guided thoughtfully by educators, institutions and mentors, social media can become a space for meaningful learning and connection. True confidence, in the spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, is built not on online validation but on inner strength, knowledge and a commitment to personal and social growth.