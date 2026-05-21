Negotiating with sweat: Essential survival tips for beating the severe 'warm night' crisis

As heatwaves are intensifying across India and other parts of the world, experts are warning about a lesser-discussed but dangerous phenomenon called “warm nights.”

Unlike daytime heat, which usually declines after sunset, nighttime temperatures are now staying unusually high, offering little relief to the human body. Health experts say these hot nights can quietly increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, sleep disorders, and even heart-related complications.

Also Read: Ultimate heatwave relief guide: AC or no AC, sleep better with these simple tricks

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What are “Warm Nights”?

Warm nights occur when temperatures remain significantly above normal even after sunset. In many cities, especially in urban areas that are packed with concrete buildings and have limited green cover, heat is absorbed during the day and gets trapped and released slowly at night.

Meteorologists say rising global temperatures, climate change, and the “urban heat island” effect are making nights hotter year after year.

Why are warm nights dangerous?

During sleep, the human body naturally cools itself to recover from daytime stress. But when temperatures remain high overnight, the body struggles to regulate heat properly. Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to warm nights can lead to:

Sleep deprivation and fatigue

Dehydration during sleep

Increased stress on the heart and lungs

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Higher risks for elderly people, children, and patients with chronic illnesses

Poor sleep caused by excessive heat can also affect concentration, mental health, and productivity during the day.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert: Early signs of heatstroke you should never ignore

Who is more at risk?

Health experts identify certain groups as especially vulnerable during warm nights:

Elderly Citizens

Children and Infants

People with Heart or Respiratory Diseases

Outdoor Workers

Tips to stay cool without overloading the grid

Experts say people can reduce heat exposure at night with simple, energy-efficient methods instead of depending entirely on air conditioners.

Keep rooms ventilated

Open windows during late evening or early morning when outdoor temperatures are lower. Cross-ventilation helps release trapped indoor heat.

Use fans efficiently

Ceiling or pedestal fans consume far less electricity than air conditioners. Placing a bowl of ice or cold water near a fan can create a cooling effect.

Block heat during the day

Use curtains, blinds, or reflective window covers to prevent sunlight from heating rooms during the afternoon.

Switch off unnecessary electronics

Televisions, chargers, computers, and other appliances generate additional heat. Turn them off before sleeping.

Choose lightweight bedding

Cotton bedsheets and loose clothing help the body cool naturally and improve airflow during sleep.

Stay hydrated before bed

Drink enough water throughout the evening, but avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol, which can increase dehydration.

Avoid heavy meals late at night

Large meals increase body metabolism and heat production, making sleep more uncomfortable.