Neha Dhupia Lost 23 Kg: Secrets To Healthy Diets And Tricks Revealed

Actress Neha Dhupia opens up about her postpartum weight loss journey and the strategies behind her inspiring transformation.

After giving birth to her daughter Mehr, Neha Dhupia gained more weight than the typical 17kg. However, she found it easier to lose the extra pounds due to the lockdown, which allowed her to follow a calorie-deficit diet at home.

When she became pregnant again, she gained over 23kg. Despite this, Neha didn’t rush to lose the weight, prioritizing her health and well-being first. She emphasized the importance of self-compassion, especially in the face of societal expectations. Neha also highlighted how this journey positively impacted her self-confidence and mental health, leading to more job opportunities.

These are the tricks Neha followed:

1. A Balanced Routine

Neha steered clear of any extreme routines that could disrupt her energy levels, as she was breastfeeding both of her children for a year, which left her feeling low on energy and with a heightened appetite.

2. A Balanced Diet and Intermittent Fasting

Neha began by eliminating sugar, fried foods, and gluten, while still keeping her diet balanced. Her daily routine naturally fits into an intermittent fasting pattern – she has breakfast with her husband at 11 am and dinner with her children at 7 pm.

3. An Active Lifestyle

Rather than sticking to intense workout regimens, she chose a more sustainable approach. She stays active by going for runs and occasionally going to the gym.

She encourages new mothers dealing with postpartum weight gain to be patient and gentle with themselves. Rather than comparing their progress to others, it's important to focus on what their body needs and prioritize self-care.