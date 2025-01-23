Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Parakram Diwas - Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations You Must Know

Parakram Diwas 2025: On January 23, 2025, which is a Thursday, India will celebrate the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This special day is commonly referred to as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Parakram Diwas, meaning Day of Valour. It honors one of India’s most respected freedom fighters.

This day pays tribute to his incredible contributions and leadership during the fight for India’s independence, highlighting his unyielding spirit and bravery during key moments in the nation’s history.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Date and History

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. He was a nationalist leader who became involved in the Indian independence movement, initially working with Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress starting in 1921. After his return from England, he took on the presidency of the Congress in 1938. His tireless efforts to free India led him to make several attempts to regain the country's independence.

In 2021, the Indian government named January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to remember Netaji’s heroic efforts in the freedom struggle. This year, as we observe Parakram Diwas 2025, we will celebrate his 128th birth anniversary.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Significance and Celebrations

Celebrating Netaji Jayanti encourages a sense of patriotism among people, particularly the youth, reminding them of his sacrifices and inspiring them through his courage and strength during tough times.

In several states like West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and Odisha, this day is an official holiday. Across the country, various activities such as parades, gatherings, and special events are organized to honor Netaji’s significant role in India’s independence movement.