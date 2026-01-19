'No Cameras, Please’: Neha Kakkar Seeks Privacy As She Steps Back- Do You Think Celebs Under Too Much Pressure To Be Seen Perfect?

Weeks after Neha Kakkar's latest single, 'Candy Shop,' which she created with her brother Tony Kakkar, opened to widespread trolling and criticism on social media, renowned singer Neha Kakkar has announced her decision to step away from the limelight for a while.

In a cryptic Instagram story, Neha revealed that she was taking a break from both personal and professional responsibilities, including 'relationships.' She also urged fans and the media to respect her privacy and refrain from photographing her going forward.

'Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,' Neha mentioned in one post.

In a separate Instagram story, she added, 'I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.'

Although the exact reason behind Neha’s decision to step away from the public eye remains unclear, the backlash the track received could also have contributed to it.

Neha is married to Punjabi musical artiste Rohanpreet Singh, and they tied the knot in October 2020. Aside from Tony, she has one more sibling, playback singer-songwriter Sonu Kakkar.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, Relationship Expert, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares that celebrities nowadays are under too much pressure to be seen perfect.

Yes, celebrities today are under tremendous, often invisible pressure to appear perfect. What we see publicly is a highly curated part of their lives, even as their private lives are also relentlessly scrutinised. Every single appearance, reaction, silence, or mistake is dissected in real time over social media platforms by millions of viewers. There is very little room for them to be human beings who can live even a modicum of normal lives.

The recent response to Neha Kakkar stepping back from work and relationships after online backlash highlights something deeper than a single incident. It projects a culture where public figures and celebrities are expected to be flawless and emotionally available all the time. They are expected to be productive and to stay grateful and calm, despite the criticism pointed towards them and their work.

What we often don’t acknowledge is that fame amplifies an individual’s stress. The nervous system does not distinguish between public and private judgment, and consistent and repeated exposure to criticism, trolling, and unrealistic expectations leads to chronic anxiety, emotional exhaustion, and a deep sense of unsafety.

There is also a dangerous assumption that success should make someone immune to pain and criticism. When a celebrity shows emotional fatigue or chooses to pause, it challenges the illusion of them being the perfect individual that their fans expect them to be.

The larger issue is society’s growing intolerance for imperfection. We consume people as brands, not as individuals. If we want healthier public figures, we must normalise boundaries, breaks, and emotional honesty, because perfection is not sustainable. We have to allow celebrities the same grace we seek for ourselves, because that is not generosity, but emotional maturity.