No Less Than Paradise: This Luxury Island Just 5-Hour From India Lets You Travel Without A Visa

New Delhi: Travel plans abroad often come with thoughts of long visa lines and endless paperwork. Seychelles in the Indian Ocean offers a rare alternative, where Indian visitors can enjoy an international escape without worrying about visas. Mahe Island, the largest in the archipelago, presents an idyllic destination for those seeking sun, sand and sea. The moment visitors step onto the island, they are greeted by the blue waves and white beaches that make it instantly captivating.

Mahe is not only the largest island in Seychelles but also the gateway to a unique journey. Visitors encounter Victoria, one of the world’s smallest capitals, where walking through the compact streets provides a glimpse of local culture and vibrancy.

Beyond the city, almost half of the island is preserved as the Morne Seychellois National Park. Hiking through its hills reveals the fragrance of rare vanilla orchids and the calls of blue pigeons. Climbing the 905-meter summit offers panoramic views of the Indian Ocean that leave a lasting impression.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Descending from the hills to the coast reveals a luxurious side of Mahe. Eastern shores feature modern marinas like Eden Island and L’Escal, popular with global travellers and superyacht owners. Eden Island connects to the main island via a bridge, with solar-powered lights illuminating its pathways at night.

The island’s charm extends beyond its marinas. Visitors can relax on the velvety sands of Beau Vallon or dive into the transparent blue waters to explore vibrant marine life. Granite rock formations and rows of coconut palms enhance every photograph with postcard-perfect scenery.

Reaching Mahe from India is easy. Flights from Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru take just five to six hours. Indian tourists receive special arrangements on arrival, with visas not necessary. A confirmed flight and hotel booking grant visitors a ‘visitor permit’ immediately upon landing.

Mahe Island offers a blend of relaxation, adventure and cultural richness, making it an ideal choice for the next international vacation. The memories created here promise to last vivid for a lifetime.