No More Hours Of Scrubbing! This Magic Trick Will Make Your Bathroom Tiles Shine Instantly

New Delhi: Cleaning bathroom tiles can be a tedious task. Soap scum, mold, mildew and water stains accumulate over time, leaving tiles yellowed, grimy and dull. Constant exposure to moisture often creates black patches between tiles and makes the entire bathroom appear old and unhygienic.

Expensive chemical cleaners are available in the market, but they may damage the shine of your tiles while trying to remove stubborn dirt.

There is an easy and magical home remedy that can make bathroom tiles gleam within minutes. This method is not only cost-effective but also chemical-free, ensuring your bathroom looks brand new without risking harm from harsh cleaners.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a bowl and gloves, two tablespoons of detergent powder, two tablespoons of baking soda and a toilet cleaner. Wear the gloves, add the detergent powder and baking soda to the bowl and mix them well. Gradually add toilet cleaner, ensuring the mixture is thick enough to stick to the tiles. The goal is making a paste, not a thin liquid, so it can work effectively on the grime.

Spread the paste evenly over the dirty tiles. Use a brush or sponge for application, paying extra attention to grout lines and heavily stained areas. Let the mixture sit for 10-15 minutes. This allows it to penetrate and loosen the dirt.

After the waiting period, take a steel wool pad, which is commonly used for scrubbing utensils, and gently rub the tiles. Observe as dirt and stubborn stains lift effortlessly.

For narrow grout lines, an old toothbrush works perfectly. Once scrubbing is complete, rinse the tiles thoroughly to reveal a clean and sparkling surface.

Why This Method Works

Baking soda acts as a natural cleaner and deodorizer. It loosens dirt and removes unpleasant odors. The acidic properties of toilet cleaner cut through stubborn stains and water marks.

Combined with detergent powder, this mixture works quickly and effectively to remove dirt that typically requires hours of scrubbing.

(Disclaimer: The cleaning method described in this article is based on information from YouTube videos and online sources. Zee News does not take responsibility for the accuracy or results of the claims.)