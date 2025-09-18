Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961211https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/no-more-hours-of-scrubbing-this-magic-trick-will-make-your-bathroom-tiles-shine-instantly-2961211.html
NewsLifestyle
BATHROOM CLEANING TIPS

No More Hours Of Scrubbing! This Magic Trick Will Make Your Bathroom Tiles Shine Instantly

Tired of scrubbing bathroom tiles for hours? You don’t have to anymore. This simple and magical trick removes dirt and grime effortlessly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 02:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No More Hours Of Scrubbing! This Magic Trick Will Make Your Bathroom Tiles Shine InstantlyRepresentative image (X)

New Delhi: Cleaning bathroom tiles can be a tedious task. Soap scum, mold, mildew and water stains accumulate over time, leaving tiles yellowed, grimy and dull. Constant exposure to moisture often creates black patches between tiles and makes the entire bathroom appear old and unhygienic.

Expensive chemical cleaners are available in the market, but they may damage the shine of your tiles while trying to remove stubborn dirt.

There is an easy and magical home remedy that can make bathroom tiles gleam within minutes. This method is not only cost-effective but also chemical-free, ensuring your bathroom looks brand new without risking harm from harsh cleaners.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a bowl and gloves, two tablespoons of detergent powder, two tablespoons of baking soda and a toilet cleaner. Wear the gloves, add the detergent powder and baking soda to the bowl and mix them well. Gradually add toilet cleaner, ensuring the mixture is thick enough to stick to the tiles. The goal is making a paste, not a thin liquid, so it can work effectively on the grime.

Spread the paste evenly over the dirty tiles. Use a brush or sponge for application, paying extra attention to grout lines and heavily stained areas. Let the mixture sit for 10-15 minutes. This allows it to penetrate and loosen the dirt.

After the waiting period, take a steel wool pad, which is commonly used for scrubbing utensils, and gently rub the tiles. Observe as dirt and stubborn stains lift effortlessly.

For narrow grout lines, an old toothbrush works perfectly. Once scrubbing is complete, rinse the tiles thoroughly to reveal a clean and sparkling surface.

Why This Method Works

Baking soda acts as a natural cleaner and deodorizer. It loosens dirt and removes unpleasant odors. The acidic properties of toilet cleaner cut through stubborn stains and water marks.

Combined with detergent powder, this mixture works quickly and effectively to remove dirt that typically requires hours of scrubbing.

(Disclaimer: The cleaning method described in this article is based on information from YouTube videos and online sources. Zee News does not take responsibility for the accuracy or results of the claims.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh