No Oven? No Problem! Indulge In Fudgy Brownies With This Simple No- Oven Recipe
Who says you need an oven to enjoy a rich, fudgy brownie? With this simple no-oven method, you can enjoy homemade brownies anytime, anywhere. Perfect for late-night cravings, small kitchens, or just a fun DIY dessert adventure.
Trending Photos
Brownies are one of the most loved chocolate desserts — rich, fudgy, and deeply satisfying. But what if you don’t have an oven at home? Don’t worry! You can still whip up a batch of delicious brownies using just a stove and a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a student in a dorm, someone in a hostel, or just trying to avoid turning on the oven, this no-oven brownie recipe has you covered.
Here’s how you can make brownies at home without an oven — in a kadhai, pan, or pressure cooker!
Ingredients (for 6-8 pieces)
- 1/2 cup (115g) melted butter
- 3/4 cup (150g) sugar
- 1/2 cup (60g) all-purpose flour (maida)
- 1/3 cup (30g) cocoa powder
- 2 eggs (or 1/2 cup curd/yogurt for eggless)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla essence
Optional: Chopped nuts, chocolate chips
Instructions
Step 1: Prepare the batter
- In a mixing bowl, combine melted butter and sugar. Whisk well.
- Add eggs (or yogurt for eggless version) and vanilla essence. Mix until smooth.
- Sift in cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Gently fold the mixture until there are no lumps. Don’t overmix!
- Add chocolate chips or nuts if desired.
Step 2: Prepare the cooking vessel
- Use a heavy-bottomed pan, pressure cooker, or kadhai.
- Place a stand or ring at the bottom to elevate the baking tin.
- Preheat on low-medium flame for 10 minutes with the lid on (remove whistle if using a pressure cooker).
Step 3: Pour & place
- Grease a small baking tin or use parchment paper.
- Pour the brownie batter into the tin and level it.
- Carefully place the tin inside the preheated vessel.
- Cover with a lid. If using a pressure cooker, do not add water or whistle.
Step 4: Cook
- Let it cook on low heat for 30–40 minutes.
- Check with a toothpick inserted in the center — it should come out with moist crumbs (not wet batter).
- Cooking time may vary slightly depending on the flame and vessel.
Step 5: Cool & Serve
- Allow the brownies to cool completely in the tin.
- Cut into squares and enjoy!
Tips for Best Results:
- Always cook on low heat to avoid burning the bottom.
- You can use a non-stick pan to make clean-up easier.
- For extra gooeyness, slightly undercook and cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv