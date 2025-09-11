Advertisement
FUDGY BROWNIES

No Oven? No Problem! Indulge In Fudgy Brownies With This Simple No- Oven Recipe

Who says you need an oven to enjoy a rich, fudgy brownie? With this simple no-oven method, you can enjoy homemade brownies anytime, anywhere. Perfect for late-night cravings, small kitchens, or just a fun DIY dessert adventure.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
No Oven? No Problem! Indulge In Fudgy Brownies With This Simple No- Oven RecipeImage credit: Freepik

Brownies are one of the most loved chocolate desserts — rich, fudgy, and deeply satisfying. But what if you don’t have an oven at home? Don’t worry! You can still whip up a batch of delicious brownies using just a stove and a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a student in a dorm, someone in a hostel, or just trying to avoid turning on the oven, this no-oven brownie recipe has you covered.

Here’s how you can make brownies at home without an oven — in a kadhai, pan, or pressure cooker!

Ingredients (for 6-8 pieces)

  • 1/2 cup (115g) melted butter
  • 3/4 cup (150g) sugar
  • 1/2 cup (60g) all-purpose flour (maida)
  • 1/3 cup (30g) cocoa powder
  • 2 eggs (or 1/2 cup curd/yogurt for eggless)
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Optional: Chopped nuts, chocolate chips

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the batter

  • In a mixing bowl, combine melted butter and sugar. Whisk well.
  • Add eggs (or yogurt for eggless version) and vanilla essence. Mix until smooth.
  • Sift in cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt.
  • Gently fold the mixture until there are no lumps. Don’t overmix!
  • Add chocolate chips or nuts if desired.

Step 2: Prepare the cooking vessel

  • Use a heavy-bottomed pan, pressure cooker, or kadhai.
  • Place a stand or ring at the bottom to elevate the baking tin.
  • Preheat on low-medium flame for 10 minutes with the lid on (remove whistle if using a pressure cooker).

Step 3: Pour & place

  • Grease a small baking tin or use parchment paper.
  • Pour the brownie batter into the tin and level it.
  • Carefully place the tin inside the preheated vessel.
  • Cover with a lid. If using a pressure cooker, do not add water or whistle.

Step 4: Cook

  • Let it cook on low heat for 30–40 minutes.
  • Check with a toothpick inserted in the center — it should come out with moist crumbs (not wet batter).
  • Cooking time may vary slightly depending on the flame and vessel.

Step 5: Cool & Serve

  • Allow the brownies to cool completely in the tin.
  • Cut into squares and enjoy!

Tips for Best Results:

  • Always cook on low heat to avoid burning the bottom.
  • You can use a non-stick pan to make clean-up easier.
  • For extra gooeyness, slightly undercook and cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.

 

About the Author
authorImg
Olivia Sarkar

Senior Sub Editor- Lifestyle

... Read more
