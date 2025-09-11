No Oven? No Problem! Indulge In Fudgy Brownies With This Simple No- Oven Recipe

Brownies are one of the most loved chocolate desserts — rich, fudgy, and deeply satisfying. But what if you don’t have an oven at home? Don’t worry! You can still whip up a batch of delicious brownies using just a stove and a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a student in a dorm, someone in a hostel, or just trying to avoid turning on the oven, this no-oven brownie recipe has you covered.

Here’s how you can make brownies at home without an oven — in a kadhai, pan, or pressure cooker!

Ingredients (for 6-8 pieces)

1/2 cup (115g) melted butter

3/4 cup (150g) sugar

1/2 cup (60g) all-purpose flour (maida)

1/3 cup (30g) cocoa powder

2 eggs (or 1/2 cup curd/yogurt for eggless)

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Optional: Chopped nuts, chocolate chips

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the batter

In a mixing bowl, combine melted butter and sugar. Whisk well.

Add eggs (or yogurt for eggless version) and vanilla essence. Mix until smooth.

Sift in cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt.

Gently fold the mixture until there are no lumps. Don’t overmix!

Add chocolate chips or nuts if desired.

Step 2: Prepare the cooking vessel

Use a heavy-bottomed pan, pressure cooker, or kadhai.

Place a stand or ring at the bottom to elevate the baking tin.

Preheat on low-medium flame for 10 minutes with the lid on (remove whistle if using a pressure cooker).

Step 3: Pour & place

Grease a small baking tin or use parchment paper.

Pour the brownie batter into the tin and level it.

Carefully place the tin inside the preheated vessel.

Cover with a lid. If using a pressure cooker, do not add water or whistle.

Step 4: Cook

Let it cook on low heat for 30–40 minutes.

Check with a toothpick inserted in the center — it should come out with moist crumbs (not wet batter).

Cooking time may vary slightly depending on the flame and vessel.

Step 5: Cool & Serve

Allow the brownies to cool completely in the tin.

Cut into squares and enjoy!

Tips for Best Results: