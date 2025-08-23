Nostalgia Is A Liar, Yet We Crave It: Experts Explain Why Our Brains Cling To Yesterday

Have you ever noticed how talking about old memories makes us feel lighter and happier or have you found yourself listening to an old song on a stressful day, or scrolling through old photos when life feels overwhelming? That comforting tug you feel isn’t just sentimentality, it’s science. According to psychologists, Nostalgia is the brain’s natural way of offering stability when the present feels shaky. It's an escape.

Nostalgia: Comfort or Illusion?

Nostalgia is way more than just remembering and admiring the past, it’s a coping mechanism. We may not always want to accept this, but it’s also a liar, it tricks us into believing the past was simpler or better than it truly was. It’s just our brain’s way to avoid what we are currently feeling today by romanticizing the past. It helps us hold on to familiarity, reduce stress, and regulate emotions. But like any coping tool, it has two sides: it can soothe us, or it can hold us back.

Dr. Tarun Sehgal, Senior Psychiatrist, explains it best: “Nostalgia is far more than a sentimental longing-it is a deeply wired neurological response that helps the brain cope with uncertainty.” According to him, revisiting cherished memories acts like a psychological anchor. It reduces anxiety, stabilizes mood, and gives us a sense of continuity when the present feels overwhelming. But also says that “..it is important to balance this instinct with conscious engagement in the here and now”. Even if nostalgia is protective and sweet, it shouldn’t become a replacement for living in the present.

On the same hand, Kapil Gupta, a Mental Health Activist says that “The danger lies in replaying yesterday instead of acting on today. Mental health is not about escaping into the past; it’s about using the comfort of nostalgia as a cushion and then channeling that strength into building a stronger present.”

Chandan Agarwal, COO, Solh Wellness, says “For many, it is less about reliving the past and more about regaining a sense of control,.. But it also signals a gap in how people are handling present-day challenges.”

Living With Nostalgia Without Getting Stuck

Nostalgia is neither good nor bad, it feels sweet and safe but in reality it’s just our mind trying to find safety in uncertain times. It reminds us that we are all wired to and drawn to find comfort in chaos, but it also warns us of risks of getting stuck in yesterday. While we will keep lingering to the past, today will pass in front of our eyes. The past can guide, inspire, and reassure us, but it cannot carry us forward. Well, there is no single solution to this but making sure that we allow nostalgia to soften life’s rough edges without letting it replace the work of engaging with the present. Simply noticing when we are leaning too heavily on memory is itself the first step, choosing to move forward with grace and courage, accepting the present, and living it fully.

After all, nostalgia can remind us where we’ve been and how beautiful things were but only the present has the power to decide where we’re going and where we will end up. And maybe, that’s what truly makes the memories worth holding onto.