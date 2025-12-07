Office Romances Making Its Place In The World: India Ranks 2nd In The List, THIS Country Tops The Chart

Office relationships are fairly common across the globe, but they seem to be particularly widespread in India. The international survey — conducted with YouGov across 11 countries — included 13,581 adults from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

The findings show that workplace romances are far from rare in India, even as organisations introduce clearer policies on professional conduct and boundaries. According to the data, four in ten Indians in the general population have dated or are presently dating a colleague.

Mexico tops the list, with 43 per cent of respondents reporting romantic involvement with a coworker, followed closely by India at 40 per cent. These figures are notably higher than those in the US, UK, and Canada, where around 30 per cent of respondents reported similar experiences.

The study also highlights a gender divide: 51 per cent of men say they have dated a coworker, compared with 36 per cent of women, suggesting differences in risk-taking behaviour within office environments.

Women's concerns tend to focus more on professional consequences — 29 per cent avoid workplace relationships due to potential career impacts, slightly higher than the 27 per cent of men who share this worry. Meanwhile, men are more concerned about personal fallout, with 30 per cent citing it as a deterrent versus 26 per cent of women.

There is also a clear generational shift. Younger professionals aged 18 to 24 are the most cautious of all groups, with 34 per cent worried about how a workplace romance might affect their career prospects.

Here are the top 5 countries where office romances are most common:

1. Mexico

Mexico ranks highest, with 43 per cent admitting to having been romantically involved with a coworker. A 2022 survey also found that six in ten people had initiated a workplace relationship, a trend some link to long working hours and the blurring of boundaries in remote work environments.

2. India

In India, nearly 40 per cent reported having been involved with a colleague. Despite stronger workplace policies, office romances remain common, with four in ten Indians saying they have dated or currently date someone at work.

3. United States

Around 30 per cent of US professionals have engaged in workplace relationships. While such interactions are often culturally accepted, they can affect productivity and morale, prompting companies to implement clear HR guidelines.

4. United Kingdom

Nearly one-third of UK employees report having experienced an office romance. Although generally tolerated, concerns about privacy and favouritism persist, leading many organisations to establish formal policies to maintain professional integrity.

5. Canada

Canada shows similar numbers, with approximately 30 per cent acknowledging workplace romances. Professional collaboration often fosters personal connections, and companies aim to balance employee privacy with the need to avoid conflicts of interest or disruptions to productivity.