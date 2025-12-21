One Pan Does Not Fit All: The Art Of Choosing Cookware Like A Pro

When it comes to setting up or upgrading your kitchen, the cookware you choose becomes the backbone of your everyday cooking. With countless options available, it can be tempting to buy based on trends or impulse. But before you decide, it helps to pause and ask: What cookware does my kitchen really need?

Selecting the right cookware isn’t just a functional or financial choice — it’s about matching the material, shape, and size to your daily cooking habits. Choosing the right material can make a remarkable difference to how your food cooks. Here’s a quick guide as shared by Dhruv Agarwal, CEO & Director, Stahl Kitchens.

Stainless Steel Cookware

Stainless steel — a mix of steel, chromium and nickel — resists rust, staining and corrosion. It is non-reactive and safe for most cooking styles. However, pure stainless steel does not distribute heat evenly. Triply stainless steel, which has an aluminium layer sandwiched between two steel layers, ensures better heat distribution and is ideal for everyday use.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Non-stick Cookware

Non-stick cookware prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Common coatings include PFOA-free PTFE and PFAS-free ceramic. Lower-quality PTFE can flake, while ceramic coatings may lose their smoothness faster. The base is important too — triply base increase durability. Look for certified, PFOA-free non-stick cookware from reputable brands, especially those with advanced, PEEK-reinforced coatings that reduce flaking. Non-stick is great for low-oil dishes such as omelettes and chillas.

Hybrid Cookware

Hybrid cookware combines triply stainless-steel construction with non-stick benefits. With HexaRidge technology, the geometric pattern allows for lower-oil cooking and reduced sticking. While it is not a traditional non-stick surface, it seasons naturally over time, improving performance. Choose hybrid cookware backed by at least a two-year coating warranty.

Cast Iron Cookware

Cast iron retains heat exceptionally well and creates a deep sear, enhancing flavour. Although durable, it needs seasoning and regular oiling and tends to be heavy. Newer lightweight and pre-seasoned versions make it more convenient. Cast iron is ideal for dosas, roasting, grilling and rustic cooking.

Hard Anodized Aluminium Cookware

This aluminium is strengthened through electrochemical processing, making it tougher and more scratch-resistant. It heats efficiently and remains non-reactive. However, food may stick more easily, making cleaning slightly harder.



Copper Cookwares

Copper has good heat retention. It usually comes with tin lining to prevent reactions with acidic food. It needs frequent polishing. It’s excellent for gourmet cooking but typically more expensive. The latest innovation, copper triply combines copper’s heat control with triply stainless steel’s strength.



Clay or Earthenware Cookware

Clay is eco-friendly, natural and retains moisture beautifully. It can add an earthy flavour to food but is fragile and requires slow heating. It is ideal for biryanis, curries and slow cooking.

Shape of the Cookware

Shape influences cooking efficiency and results. Long-handled pans work well for tossing and stir-frying, while shorter handles suit sautéing and frying. Handle-free options like the tasla support traditional cooking and save space. Modern preferences lean toward flat-bottom cookware over round bottom, because it works well on both gas and induction cooktops.

Size of the Cookware

Choosing the right size depends on how many people you cook for. Indian brands usually list sizes in centimetres, while international sizing uses litres. Check serving suggestions or measure your existing cookware to decide if you need a bigger, smaller, or similar size.