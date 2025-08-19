Paryushana 2025: What To Eat And Avoid During Jain Festival Of Fasting And Spiritual Discipline

Paryushana is one of the most important Jain festivals, a sacred time dedicated to fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual discipline. Along with its spiritual significance, Paryushana also emphasises simplicity in food habits. The diet during these eight to ten days (depending on sects) follows sattvic principles—light, clean, and non-violent foods that support physical health and inner purity.

If you are wondering what to eat and what to avoid during Paryushana 2025, here’s a detailed guide:-

What to Eat During Paryushana 2025

Breakfast (if taken)

Warm water with soaked dry fruits (almonds, raisins, figs)

Methi dana water or jeera water

Simple fresh fruits like apple, banana, or papaya (cut fresh, not stored)

Lunch (Main Meal – before sunset)

The main meal is taken before sunset, keeping it light, simple, and sattvic:

Grains: Boiled/plain khichdi (rice + moong dal, without tadka)

Sabzis: Lauki (bottle gourd), tinda (apple gourd), parwal (pointed gourd), turai (ridge gourd), pumpkin curry (all without onion/garlic)

Dal / Soup: Moong dal soup or very light masoor dal

Roti/Phulka: Wheat flour rotis, usually dry (without ghee)

Salad: Cucumber, tomato, capsicum with coriander chutney (without garlic)

Evening (before sunset – light meal if required)

Simple khichdi or dal rice

Sabudana khichdi (with peanuts)

Seasonal fruits

Traditional Jain Recipes for Paryushana

Sabudana Khichdi: A light, energy-giving dish made with tapioca pearls and peanuts.

Kuttu (Buckwheat) Pancakes: Gluten-free, light on the stomach, perfect for fasting.

Lauki Soup: Hydrating and soothing, ideal for breaking a fast.

Dal Dhokli: Lentils with wheat dumplings, a wholesome comfort dish.

Shahi Tukda (Jain-style): A royal sweet made from bread and milk, garnished with nuts—kept strictly vegetarian without onion/garlic.

Easy Sattvic Food Ideas for Paryushana

One-Pot & Light Meals

Moong dal khichdi (yellow moong + rice with hing, cumin, turmeric)

Sabudana khichdi (lightly spiced with peanuts)

Daliya (broken wheat porridge with lauki/tinda)

Sooji upma (without onion/ginger, only curry leaves, cumin, and mild chili)

Lauki or pumpkin soup (boiled, blended, lightly seasoned)

Curd rice (if dairy is consumed, with plain curd and boiled rice)

Simple Sabzis (No Onion/Garlic, No Roots)

Lauki tamatar ki sabzi

Tinda curry

Turai with moong dal

Parwal curry

Kaddu (pumpkin) sabzi

Bhindi stir fry

Cabbage-capsicum sabzi

Sattvic Sides & Salads

Cucumber-tomato salad with coriander

Sprouted moong salad (lightly steamed, lemon, coriander)

Fresh coconut chutney (without garlic)

Peanut-coriander chutney

Fruits & Light Options

Banana, apple, papaya, pear, grapes

Soaked dry fruits (almonds, raisins, figs, dates)

Tender coconut water

Buttermilk (chaas, if permitted)

Easy Snacks (Before Sunset)

Roasted makhana (phool makhana with rock salt)

Simple poha (with peanuts, curry leaves, no onion/garlic)

Sama ke chawal khichdi (barnyard millet)

Steamed dhokla (without fermentation, using Eno if required)

What To Avoid During Paryushana

During Paryushana, strict dietary restrictions are followed to maintain purity and non-violence (Ahimsa).

No onion, garlic, potato, carrot, radish, and root vegetables (since uprooting kills micro-organisms).

No fermented foods like idli, dosa, or bread.

No outside food or stored food (freshly prepared food is preferred).

No non-vegetarian items or eggs.

Minimal use of oil, masalas, and processed ingredients.

No food or water after sunset, as digestion is believed to be weaker.

Paryushana 2025 is not only about fasting but also about choosing purity in every aspect of life—including food. The sattvic, light, and wholesome meals consumed during these days help cleanse the body, while rituals, prayers, and forgiveness cleanse the soul.

