Passion Is Overrated: What Gen Z Really Needs Is a Prototyping Mindset

It’s a quiet pressure fueled by a single piece of career advice, guest lectures from celebrities and sometimes Faculty, repeated so often that it has become gospel: "Follow your passion." The pressure to identify a lifelong passion is creating more anxiety than inspiration. But the solution isn't to search harder. It's time to stop searching and start designing, trying, and experimenting.

Cal Newport, in his book So Good They Can’t Ignore You, dismantles this myth: “Telling someone to follow their passion is dangerous. It can lead to anxiety, job-hopping, and chronic disappointment.”

Navyug Mohnot, Stanford Designing Your Life Educator, Coach, and Facilitator shares, "Across the lecture halls of ISB, NID, and Ashoka University, where I teach the Stanford course 'Designing Your Life', I encounter a recurring anxiety among our brightest young minds. In a recent survey we conducted with high school students, 38% described themselves as "confused" about their future, while a staggering 53.5% felt uncertain and anxious."

He further adds, "We must shift from the passive mindset of a seeker to the active, experimental mindset of a designer. As Stanford’s Bill Burnett and Dave Evans write in their book Designing Your Life: A well-designed life is a life that is generative, it is constantly creative, productive, changing, evolving, and there is always the possibility of surprise."

Most people don’t have a clear, fully formed passion in their twenties or even their thirties. Studies show that fewer than 20% of people can identify a single passion early on. Even when people think they’ve “found it,” that passion often changes over time.

So, what’s wrong with the idea/ advice of “Follow Your Passion; and what can one do about it?

Passion Is an Output, Not an Input

The core flaw in the “follow your passion” mindset is that it assumes passion precedes meaningful work. In reality, it’s often the result of meaningful work. Designing Your Life (DYL) flips the script. It shows that passion tends to emerge from engagement, learning, and mastery and not from introspection alone.“Passion is the result of a good life design—not the cause.” - Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans.

You build it - through action, curiosity, and small bets on yourself.

The Problem with the Passion Narrative

The stress of pursuing your passion persists into your later years. Even working with adults, I notice this dissatisfaction with folks with their jobs. The passion narrative can also be incredibly exclusionary. It implies that if you’re not “in love” with your job every morning, something’s wrong with you. That’s unrealistic. For most people, meaning and satisfaction come gradually. Angela Duckworth, author of Grit, reinforces this: “Passion for your work is a little bit of discovery, followed by a lot of development, and then a lifetime of deepening.”

Prototyping: A Better Way to Find What Matters

This is where prototyping from DYL comes in. Instead of making huge life decisions based on an unclear passion, you try things. You run low-cost, low-risk experiments. Prototyping is about taking small steps to explore what energizes you. A conversation with someone in a field you’re curious about. A side project, a course, volunteering…through which you’re gathering data.

Why Prototyping Works

Prototyping works because it’s grounded in real-world experience. It helps you break free from rigid thinking and allows you to engage with reality. You discover what excites you through action, not endless introspection.

Each prototype gives you feedback: What did I enjoy? What felt like a slog? What surprised me? This learning-by-doing model is essential because we’re notoriously bad at predicting what will make us happy or fulfilled.

It also helps beat the “perfect job” illusion. All careers have trade-offs. But prototyping helps you find the better path, the one that aligns with your values and brings you alive.

The Passion You Build Will Be Yours. Beta-Test Your Life with Prototyping

When you stop chasing a mythical “true calling” and start designing your life with intention, something remarkable happens. You begin to create the conditions in which passion can take root.

And that kind of passion? It lasts. Because you earned it. You shaped it. You lived into it and not just followed it.

Stop searching. Start designing, start trying

I leave you with a challenge: What is one small, simple prototype you can run this week to learn something new about yourself and the world?

Roy Anirrudha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Academy also added, "The classic advice to "follow your passion" can be paralyzing for Gen Z. In a world of rapid change, fixating on a single, predefined passion is often impractical and limiting. Instead, a more powerful and adaptive approach is needed: the prototyping mindset."

He further adds, "This concept, borrowed from design thinking, champions iterative experimentation over rigid planning. It encourages trying out ideas, gathering feedback, and refining the approach—treating a career not as a predetermined path but as a series of low-stakes experiments. This method is perfectly suited to a generation that values flexibility, real-world experience, and authentic growth over idealized dreams."

A prototyping mindset directly counters the anxiety of making a wrong choice. It frames early career "failures" not as setbacks, but as invaluable data points that inform the next, better iteration. This process builds crucial resilience and adaptability, skills far more critical in the modern economy than a singular, burning passion.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS shares, "India’s young workforce is central to the country’s progress and prosperity. But this segment will always be under threat if we allow silent challenges to go unaddressed. For today’s Gen Z, one such silent challenge is the pressure to ‘find and follow a passion’ too early in life. Just as ignoring hidden risks can compromise long-term wellbeing, ignoring the need for experimentation and adaptability can quietly erode confidence. The answer lies in proactive steps—testing, prototyping, and designing one’s future consciously rather than waiting for clarity to magically appear.”

By prototyping their potential futures—through internships, side projects, or online courses—Gen Z can actively discover what truly engages them. They move from passively searching for a pre-existing passion to actively building one through experience. This shift from seeking to creating is empowering, placing control firmly in their hands. Ultimately, passion is often the reward for mastery and investment, not the prerequisite. For Gen Z, the key to a fulfilling career lies not in finding themselves, but in building themselves through continuous prototyping.