Peepal Plant Roots Damaging Your Walls, Balcony? Remove It Naturally Without Harmful Chemicals

Spotting a Peepal (sacred fig) sapling sprouting from your roof, balcony wall, or even a crack in your foundation can instantly worry any homeowner. Though the tree holds deep religious importance in Indian culture, its roots can quietly compromise your home’s structure if not addressed promptly. Before calling in professionals or turning to harsh chemicals, there’s an easy, safe remedy already in your kitchen — plain white salt.

In Indian mythology, the Peepal tree is considered divine. It is believed that Lord Vishnu dwells in its roots, Lord Keshav in the trunk, Lord Narayan in the branches, Lord Hari in the leaves, and its fruits embody all deities. While it is a sacred presence in temples and courtyards, its appearance on your roof or wall is less a blessing and more a structural risk.

Even the smallest sapling can become a serious problem. With aggressive, far-reaching roots, the Peepal can pierce cement, bricks, and mortar, gradually widening cracks and weakening walls or foundations. Left unchecked, it can cause expensive repairs and even long-term structural instability.

Why You Need to Act Fast

The real danger of Peepal roots lies in their quiet persistence. A small sapling may seem harmless on the surface, but its roots are steadily spreading underground. Over time, they push deeper into cracks, relentlessly seeking water and nutrients. That’s why acting early is so important.

This is where a simple kitchen ingredient can help — salt. Not a chemical or synthetic product, but plain table salt or even rock salt (sendha namak). It effectively dehydrates the roots, stopping their growth, all without damaging the surrounding structure or introducing toxic substances.

Here’s how you do it:

1. Take a cup of salt (table salt or rock salt), one liter of hot water, a small bowl, a garden trowel or knife, and a brush or spray bottle.

2. Mix one cup of salt in one liter of hot water. Stir well to create a thick saline solution. The denser the mix, the more potent it will be.

3. Clear the area around the plant. Remove loose dust, soil, and debris. If the sapling has grown tall, cut off as much of the top as you can. Use a knife or small garden tool to expose the roots or widen any visible cracks.

4. Use a brush or pour the salt mixture directly into the cracks and over the roots. Make sure the salt comes in direct contact with the roots. If you prefer, you can also sprinkle dry salt generously and then spray it with water.

5. Since this is a natural method, it will not kill the plant instantly, especially if the roots are deep and established. Repeat the process every two to three days.

6. Gradually, you will see the leaves turn yellow, wilt, and fall off. Once the plant is completely dried up, you can pull it out and clean the area.

This method is effective, chemical-free, and affordable – making it a smart solution for urban households looking to deal with unwanted Peepal growth in a respectful and practical way.