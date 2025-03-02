People With Anger Issues Should Stay Away From THESE Gemstones!

Not all crystals are meant for everyone. People with different issues must steer clear of certain stones like those with anger issues must stay away from two of such stones which otherwise are the very helpful for others.

These stones are to be avoided because they are associated with intense energy amplification or overly stimulating properties. Crystal therapist and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of Enigma Tarot Tribe explains which of the stones angry birds should not keep close to them and why!

Tiger’s Eye

This mystical stone is first love of many and why not because it is a stone of courage and empowerment. This interesting stone helps with self-confidence, focus, and determination, making it a popular choice for many. However, the catch with this one is that its bold, fiery energy can amplify emotions, especially if the wearer is already dealing with heightened anger or irritability. Connected to the solar plexus chakra, which governs personal power and self-expression, for someone with unresolved anger, the stone’s energy might push these emotions to the surface, causing impulsivity or confrontations.

Pyrite

Famously called the "Fool's Gold", Pyrite is the stone of protection and manifestation. It encourages boldness and assertiveness, which can be beneficial. However, its high-energy vibrations can intensify existing emotions, and that includes frustration and irritability. Pyrite's connection to masculine, fiery energy can tip the balance if someone is struggling to channel their emotions.

Why avoid such stones?

Anger in general stems from an imbalance in emotional energy or unresolved issues in the heart, solar plexus, or root chakras. Stimulating stones, like Tiger’s Eye and Pyrite, enhance the intensity of the already volatile energy. They don't helping in calming down. Those trying to manage anger, should stay away from these stones because they could lead to feelings of being overwhelmed or agitated.

Alternative Stones for Calming Anger

If you truly want to calm that anger, go for grounding and soothing stones that promote emotional balance and inner peace. Here are some excellent options.

1. Amethyst: This purple beauty helps soothe the mind and reduces stress and anger. It works on your clarity and spiritual awareness.

2. Blue Lace Agate: This pretty stone with white bands is known for its gentle, nurturing energy. It helps calm fiery tempers and helps in reducing misunderstandings or outbursts.

3. Black Tourmaline: This one is a powerful grounding stone as it absorbs negative energy and helps in preventing anger from going out of control.

4. Rose Quartz: This stone is connected to unconditional love and emotional healing. It helps release resentment and fosters forgiveness.

How to choose and use the stones

1. Meditate with intention: Pair calming stones with affirmations or breathing exercises to amplify their effects.

2. Avoid prolonged exposure to stimulating stones: If you already own Tiger’s Eye or Pyrite, use them sparingly or balance their energy by pairing them with calming stones like Amethyst or Smoky Quartz.

3. Cleanse and recharge: Ensure your stones are regularly cleansed of any absorbed energy, as this keeps their vibrations balanced and effective.