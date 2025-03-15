Post-Holi Cleanse: 8 Detox Drinks To Flush Out Toxins

Holi, the festival of colors, is all about fun, food, and celebration. But after indulging in festive treats and drinks, your body might need a detox to flush out toxins, rehydrate, and restore energy levels. Here are some refreshing and natural detox drinks to help you feel rejuvenated after your Holi party.

1. Lemon and Honey Water

A classic detox drink, lemon water with honey helps in digestion, boosts metabolism, and flushes out toxins. Drink it on an empty stomach for the best results.

How to Prepare:

Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water.

Add a teaspoon of honey and mix well.

Drink it first thing in the morning.

2. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte that helps in rehydration and restoring lost minerals. It also aids digestion and reduces bloating.

How to Consume:

Drink fresh coconut water in the morning or between meals for hydration.

3. Green Tea with Ginger

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and helps in detoxifying the body. Adding ginger enhances digestion and reduces inflammation.

How to Prepare:

Boil water and add a green tea bag.

Add a few slices of ginger and let it steep for 5 minutes.

Drink warm for a soothing effect.

4. Cucumber and Mint Detox Water

This refreshing drink cools the body, aids digestion, and flushes out toxins.

How to Prepare:

Slice a cucumber and add it to a jug of water.

Add a handful of mint leaves.

Let it sit for a few hours before drinking.

5. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is known for its detoxifying properties and helps in improving digestion.

How to Prepare:

Mix 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel with a glass of water.

Add a dash of lemon for taste.

Drink on an empty stomach.

6. Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)

Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. Drinking turmeric milk at night can help cleanse the system and boost immunity.

How to Prepare:

Warm a cup of milk and add half a teaspoon of turmeric.

Stir well and drink before bed.

7. Beetroot and Carrot Juice

This juice is packed with antioxidants, improves liver function, and enhances skin health after exposure to colors.

How to Prepare:

Blend 1 beetroot, 1 carrot, and a small piece of ginger with water.

Strain and drink fresh.

8. Herbal Detox Kadha

A traditional herbal drink made with spices and herbs, this kadha strengthens immunity and aids detoxification.

How to Prepare:

Boil water with tulsi leaves, cinnamon, black pepper, and ginger.

Let it simmer for 10 minutes, strain, and drink warm.