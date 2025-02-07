Pratik Gandhi Only Drank 1 Litre Water To Achieve 6- Pack Abs: 'Thought I Would Never Do All This, But Ended Up Doing It'

The actor, known for his roles in Scam 1992 and Madgaon Express, will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming drama Dhoom Dhaam alongside Yami Gautam. In the film, he will be seen flaunting his chiseled physique.

In recent interview with Indian Express, Pratik revealed that a key moment in the movie highlights his six-pack abs. He also discussed the intense regimen he followed, including a water-only diet, which even led to muscle cramps.

Talking about his physique and the hard work he had to put in to achieve a toned body with abs, Pratik said, “I was always like this—maybe not with such a sharp definition, but largely the same body frame. However, a lot of hard work went into achieving this look for the film.”

During this time, he had to maintain a protein-rich diet and work out regularly with minimum sleep. “I ate a lot of protein, worked out intensely, and barely got any sleep. I drank very little water and endured cramps—all for this body,” he said.

Although the actor once believed he was different from others and would never go to extremes to attain a sculpted physique for the screen, Dhoom Dhaam required him to do just that. “I had read many actors’ interviews where they talked about how difficult it is, but I come from a different school of thought when it comes to fitness, so I used to think I would never do all this. But I ended up doing it,” he said.

“For four days before the shoot, I only drank one litre of water a day—including all liquid intake like tea and coffee. I also completely cut out carbs and salt. And when you don’t consume carbs, you become irritable. I was just waiting for the sequence to get over so I could drink water properly again,” the actor added.