Prayagraj Travel Boom: Popular Routes And Booking Trends During The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, currently underway in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, has captivated millions of devotees and tourists worldwide. This once-in-144-years spiritual gathering, marked by rare celestial alignments, is one of the largest religious events on the planet. Beyond its cultural and spiritual essence, it has sparked a significant travel boom, drawing both domestic and international travelers to the holy city of Prayagraj.

Domestic Travel Trends

The event's popularity has led to a massive surge in domestic travel interest. According to recent data from Skyscanner, travel bookings from January 12 to February 26 have seen a sharp rise, particularly during key dates of the holy rituals, such as the Second Shahi Snan (royal bath) on January 29. This date stands out, with January 28 experiencing a staggering 675% increase in booking volumes compared to regular days.

The enthusiasm for the Maha Kumbh is evident in the 1,776% surge in bookings compared to the same period last year, when no event was held in Prayagraj. Key domestic routes with the highest demand include:

► Bengaluru to Varanasi

► Mumbai to Varanasi

► Mumbai to Prayagraj

Interestingly, searches for indirect travel routes through nearby airports like Varanasi have also seen significant growth, highlighting the creative ways travelers are reaching the event.

In terms of week-on-week growth in travel interest (as of January 20), the following routes are witnessing an unprecedented spike in searches, as per Skyscanner data:

► Hyderabad to Prayagraj: Up by 2,815%

► Pune to Prayagraj: Up by 1,345%

► Prayagraj to Mumbai: Up by 870%

International Travel Interest

The global appeal of the Maha Kumbh Mela is evident, with significant interest from international travelers. Pilgrims from cities like Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Doha are planning their visits to align with key ritual dates such as January 29 and February 12. This trend underscores the universal spiritual significance of the event, drawing people from diverse backgrounds and regions.

Making the Journey Easier

The surge in travel demand reflects the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Maha Kumbh Mela. Online platforms have helped travelers explore various routes and booking options, ensuring seamless planning for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just a spiritual gathering but also a momentous travel phenomenon. With millions of visitors flocking to Prayagraj, the event underscores India's rich cultural heritage while boosting its tourism industry. Whether you're traveling from within India or overseas, the Maha Kumbh offers a unique opportunity to witness a profound blend of faith, culture, and global unity.